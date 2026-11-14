LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

A 52-year-old woman in Bihar’s Navtolia village died while being carried on a charpai after an ambulance failed to reach her due to the absence of a paved road.

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital
WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 17:01 IST

A video from a village in Bhagalpur district shows people running with a woman on a charpai. It has put the spotlight on a village with no paved road.

A Cleaning Day Before Chhath

On November 13, Laxmi Devi, 52, was cleaning her home in Navtolia village in preparation for Chhath Puja. She was the wife of Jyotish Mandal.

You Might Be Interested In

Suddenly her health worsened. According to her family, she had trouble breathing, felt dizzy and had a severe headache.

An Ambulance That Could Not Come

The family tried to get her to a hospital. But the village has no paved road, and an ambulance could not reach them.

A Cot Becomes The Ambulance

Villagers brought a charpai, a rope cot. They laid Laxmi Devi on it and set off towards the hospital, carrying her.

She died on the way, before reaching the hospital.

The Video That Went Viral

A video of the scene has now spread on social media. It shows people carrying a woman on a cot, with no ambulance and no other arrangement. The report says it exposes the poor state of roads and health services there.

A Second Death, Days Earlier

Laxmi Devi’s death is not the only one. On November 9, a newborn girl in the same village suddenly fell ill. Her family set out for treatment, but she did not receive care in time and died on the way.

So within three to four days, a newborn and a 52 year old woman died in the village. Residents are angry. They say that if the village had a road and an ambulance could come easily, patients would not have to be carried on cots.

Where The Village Is

Navtolia lies in Dimaha panchayat in Navgachia sub division. About 2,000 people live there. The village is described as being settled like an island because of its geography, and yet it has no paved road. Even everyday tasks are difficult. The biggest problem comes when someone falls ill, because an ambulance cannot reach the village and patients must be carried to the main road by cot or other means.

“Why Still No Road?”

Villagers ask why, so many years after Independence, a paved road has not reached them. They say the price of this is paid by sick people and their families. They want the village connected to a paved road as soon as possible so that ambulances and other vehicles can enter. They also want health facilities arranged.

No Word From The Administration

According to the information available so far, there has been no statement from the administration on the matter.

What Happens Next?

Will the administration respond now that the video is circulating? Will a road be sanctioned, and how soon? What will officials say about the two deaths? And will the village have to wait for another emergency before anything changes?

For the villagers of Navtolia, the answer cannot come soon enough.

Also Read: 12 Years Of Pain, One Shocking Discovery: Madras High Court Orders Probe After Surgical Needle Found Inside Woman’s Abdomen

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

RELATED News

12 Years Of Pain, One Shocking Discovery: Madras High Court Orders Probe After Surgical Needle Found Inside Woman’s Abdomen

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

Should 16-Year-Olds Be Tried as Adults? Kerala High Court Sparks Major Debate

Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Can A Short Detour Save Your Toll? Taxi Driver Claims He Saves Rs 145 On Delhi-Meerut Expressway — Here’s What He Says He Does

WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

Who Owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Family Property Dispute Erupts As Actor’s Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 33-Year-Old Gift Deed In Jaya’s Name

WATCH VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Controls His Entire Home With Voice Commands, Builds Iron Man’s ‘Jarvis’ In Real Life That Works Without Internet

Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital
WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital
WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital
WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital
WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

QUICK LINKS