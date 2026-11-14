WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

A video from a village in Bhagalpur district shows people running with a woman on a charpai. It has put the spotlight on a village with no paved road.

A Cleaning Day Before Chhath

On November 13, Laxmi Devi, 52, was cleaning her home in Navtolia village in preparation for Chhath Puja. She was the wife of Jyotish Mandal.

Suddenly her health worsened. According to her family, she had trouble breathing, felt dizzy and had a severe headache.

An Ambulance That Could Not Come

The family tried to get her to a hospital. But the village has no paved road, and an ambulance could not reach them.

A Cot Becomes The Ambulance

Villagers brought a charpai, a rope cot. They laid Laxmi Devi on it and set off towards the hospital, carrying her.

She died on the way, before reaching the hospital.

The Video That Went Viral

A video of the scene has now spread on social media. It shows people carrying a woman on a cot, with no ambulance and no other arrangement. The report says it exposes the poor state of roads and health services there.

बिहार में सड़क नहीं, एंबुलेंस नहीं, चारपाई पर अस्पताल ले जाई जा रही महिला ने रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया,? आखिर किस काम की है ये डबल इंजन सरकार, जो एक ज़रूरतमंद को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने का रास्ता भी नहीं दे सकी? https://t.co/WW9F8eNU6u — Uday Bhanu Chib (@UdayBhanuIYC) November 14, 2026

A Second Death, Days Earlier

Laxmi Devi’s death is not the only one. On November 9, a newborn girl in the same village suddenly fell ill. Her family set out for treatment, but she did not receive care in time and died on the way.

So within three to four days, a newborn and a 52 year old woman died in the village. Residents are angry. They say that if the village had a road and an ambulance could come easily, patients would not have to be carried on cots.

Where The Village Is

Navtolia lies in Dimaha panchayat in Navgachia sub division. About 2,000 people live there. The village is described as being settled like an island because of its geography, and yet it has no paved road. Even everyday tasks are difficult. The biggest problem comes when someone falls ill, because an ambulance cannot reach the village and patients must be carried to the main road by cot or other means.

“Why Still No Road?”

Villagers ask why, so many years after Independence, a paved road has not reached them. They say the price of this is paid by sick people and their families. They want the village connected to a paved road as soon as possible so that ambulances and other vehicles can enter. They also want health facilities arranged.

No Word From The Administration

According to the information available so far, there has been no statement from the administration on the matter.

What Happens Next?

Will the administration respond now that the video is circulating? Will a road be sanctioned, and how soon? What will officials say about the two deaths? And will the village have to wait for another emergency before anything changes?

For the villagers of Navtolia, the answer cannot come soon enough.

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