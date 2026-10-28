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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured

Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured

More than 20 passengers were injured after an overcrowded sleeper bus carrying up to 200 people overturned on Uttar Pradesh’s Ganga Expressway in Sambhal.

Uttar Pradesh: Overcrowded Bus With 200 Passengers Overturns (Image: X)
Uttar Pradesh: Overcrowded Bus With 200 Passengers Overturns (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 11:15 IST

More than 20 passengers were injured when an overcrowded double-decker sleeper bus overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district in the early hours of Wednesday. The bus was carrying an estimated 150 to 200 people from Punjab and Haryana to Bihar, far above its legal capacity. Most were migrant workers travelling home with their families for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Passengers alleged that the driver was speeding and may have been asleep or under the influence of alcohol when he lost control. Police have registered a case to investigate the alleged overloading and negligent driving.

Uttar Pradesh bus accident: Passengers smash windows to escape overturned vehicle

The crash took place between 4:30 am and 5:30 am, according to passengers. The bus was heading towards Bihar’s Purnia, Darbhanga, Supaul and Sitamarhi districts when it veered off the road into soft roadside soil and overturned onto its side.

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Local administration and emergency teams reached the spot and rescued trapped passengers, including women and children, by smashing the bus’s emergency windows. The injured were taken by ambulance to Sambhal District Hospital.

Uttar Pradesh expressway crash: Passenger describes bus wobbling before it flipped

Mukesh Kumar, who boarded the bus in Ambala and was travelling to Supaul, described how the vehicle lost control. “The driver was speeding and lost control. The bus wobbled violently twice before crashing into the roadside on the third wobble. It was packed like a train compartment with over 150 people. We had to smash the windowpanes to crawl out. If it had fallen into a water body, no one would have survived,” he said.

Farzana Parveen, who was travelling to Darbhanga, also accused the driver of negligence. She alleged that the bus was carrying nearly 200 passengers and that the driver had consumed alcohol at a roadside dhaba before driving recklessly. “Around 5:30 AM, the bus suddenly overturned with a deafening thud, leaving women, children, and elderly passengers pinned underneath,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh hospital treats more than 20 injured passengers

Dr Rajendra Saini, Chief Medical Superintendent at Sambhal District Hospital, said medical staff had been put on high alert after the injured began arriving.

“Over 20 injured individuals from the Ganga Expressway accident have been admitted to the district hospital. All patients are receiving emergency medical care and are being kept under continuous observation. Adequate medical supplies and doctors have been deployed,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh police probe overloading and negligent driving allegations

Police cleared the damaged bus from the highway to prevent traffic disruption and registered a case to investigate allegations of overloading and negligent driving.

The bus was transporting migrant workers and their families returning to Bihar ahead of the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. The investigation will examine the circumstances of the crash and the allegations made by surviving passengers.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Leopard Snatches Child From Outside Home In Lakhimpur, Mother Chases It Screaming, Locals Blame Taparpurwa Forest Officials- What happened Next?    

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Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured
Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured
Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured
Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured
Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured

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