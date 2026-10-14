WATCH VIDEO: ‘Pagal Hain Kya Hum? I’ll Speak to the SHO, CO!’ Intoxicated Ballia Youth Threatens Police; Cops Say, ‘80 Ki Speed…’ – What Happened?

A viral video showing an intoxicated youth arguing with police personnel in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn attention on social media. In the clip, the young man is heard challenging the police and claiming that he would speak to senior officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and Circle Officer (CO). The exchange has sparked interest online, with the officers also heard making a remark about “80 ki speed”.

Youth Argues With Police in Viral Video

The video captures a heated exchange between the youth and police personnel. During the confrontation, the man is heard saying, “Pagal hain kya hum?” before threatening to approach senior police officials. His references to the SHO and CO appear to be part of his attempt to challenge the officers during the argument. The incident has attracted attention because of the youth’s tone and the back-and-forth exchange captured on camera. However, the complete circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear from the available details. The exact location, time of the incident and the events that prompted the police interaction have not been independently established.

हम SHO से बात करेंगे….सीओ से बात करेंगे…युवक ने दी पुलिस को धमकी बलिया : ये युवक नशे की हालत में बताया जा रहा है। कार से हूटर बजाते हुए जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने देखा और रोका तो भड़क गए। पुलिस के रोकते ही युवक भड़क गया और धमकी देने लगा। फिलहाल पुलिस गाड़ी में लादा और थाने लेकर चली गई। नगरा थाना क्षेत्र के बिशनपुरा चट्टी का मामला। — Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) October 14, 2026

What Did the Police Say?

During the exchange, police personnel are heard making the remark, “80 ki speed…” The context of the statement is not clear from the information currently available. It is also unclear whether the confrontation began over a traffic-related issue, a complaint or another matter. Without further details or an official account, the reason behind the reference to speed cannot be conclusively determined.

Video Sparks Online Curiosity

The clip has prompted interest because it shows a tense interaction between the youth and the police, with the man invoking senior officers while continuing to argue. The incident also highlights how confrontations involving law enforcement can quickly attract public attention when recordings circulate online. At the same time, a short viral clip may not provide the complete picture of what happened before or after the exchange.

What Happened Next?

Further confirmation is needed regarding whether any action was taken against the youth, whether he was detained, or whether the police issued an official statement about the incident. Until additional details emerge, the exact sequence of events and the outcome of the confrontation remain unclear. The viral video captures the argument, but the full circumstances behind the incident require verification.

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