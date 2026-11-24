Paneer placed on the counter had an appearance that any buyer would find appealing, soft and snow white. However, government officials revealed that the smoothness did not result from the product having been manufactured using milk. Instead, it had resulted from the use of a chemical that is usually used to give fabrics whiteness. The recent food safety inspection carried out by officials in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh state has now made it possible for the fake paneer manufacturing unit to be discovered.

The Raids That Exposed the Truth

As it has been reported, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has conducted raids in a fake paneer manufacturing unit in Raebareli following the claims that chemicals like Ranipal and optical whitening agents have been being used in the manufacturing of paneer. The raids have taken place at the shop of Bablu Chhena Wala located near Aghora in the Harchandpur police station area. FSSAI has provided the video of the raids.

The Chemical Behind The Colour

The substance at the centre of the case is Ranipal. It is the name by which a laundry whitening agent is known in India, and it is used to make white clothes look brighter. Optical whiteners work the same way. They do not clean anything. They only make a surface look whiter. According to the allegations, these were the chemicals being used to give the paneer its milky look.

हमारे भारत में जिस केमिकल (रानीपाल) से सफेद कपड़े चमकाए जाते हैं, उससे पनीर बन रहा था। FSSAI ने उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला रायबरेली में नकली पनीर बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी है। https://t.co/VOyw3hSolK — कलम की चोट (@kalamkeechot) November 24, 2026

Why Medical Experts and Regulators Are Concerned

The health risk is the aspect of the product of importance to consumers. Ranipal is usually said to be sodium hydrosulphite or sodium dithionite which is a very powerful bleaching compound used in various industries including the textile industry. The scientific review of the compound found in food says that it is an extremely toxic substance and serves the purpose of enhancing the aesthetic appearance of foods. According to one of the research papers carried out in Thailand, it triggers type 1 hypersensitivity responses and decreases the efficiency of protein metabolism. The food safety agency of Bangladesh has warned that the substance may cause gastro-intestinal disorders and reduce the efficiency of insulin and that it is carcinogenic.

Not An Isolated Case

The Raebareli raid is the latest of many in Uttar Pradesh. Food safety teams in the state have recently seized over 2,500 kg of adulterated paneer in one crackdown, and other raids in Gorakhpur and Noida have found paneer made with palm oil, detergent, urea and synthetic chemicals instead of milk. FSSAI has itself named paneer as the most adulterated food item in the country on social media.

How To Identify The Fake

According to experts, a few simple tests can be done. Genuine paneer feels soft and has the smell of milk. The fake version is usually hard and has a chemical smell. When iodine tincture is dropped on genuine paneer, there will be no change in color whereas fake paneer made of starch will turn either blue or black.

What Happens Now?

There are quite a few blanks. Firstly, it is not known how many blocks of paneer were confiscated from the Raebareli area, if a case has been registered against the offenders, and whether the shop owner was arrested. Paneer samples are normally tested, and further actions taken based on the results. For families who consume paneer weekly, the raid delivers a straightforward message: the whitest block in the shop is not necessarily the purest.

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