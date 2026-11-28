A passenger travelling aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru to Belagavi was left shocked after allegedly finding a large iron bolt in the food served during the journey. The disturbing discovery has raised fresh concerns over food quality and hygiene standards aboard premium trains. The passenger shared pictures and a video of the meal on social media, triggering widespread reactions. Taking note of the complaint, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) apologised and announced strict action against the concerned service provider.

Passenger Shares Shocking Discovery on Social Media

The incident came to light after an X user, Samarth Kodial, posted visuals of the food served during his journey. In his post, the passenger alleged that he found a large, rusty iron bolt in a vada served as part of the Vande Bharat meal. One of the visuals shared online shows a half-eaten vada placed on a plate, with a large metal bolt lying beside it. Expressing concern over the incident, the passenger wrote, “A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality.” The post soon attracted attention, with several social media users questioning the quality checks and food safety standards followed by railway catering services.

A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality. Please look into this matter @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @RailMadad @IRCTCofficial @railcomplaint #IndianRailways #VandeBharat https://t.co/VQxoUhtXIv — samarth kodial (@SamKodial) November 27, 2026

IRCTC Issues Apology, Announces Strict Action

Responding to the complaint, IRCTC expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the passenger. In its response, the corporation stated that it had taken serious note of the incident and that strict punitive action had been taken against the concerned service provider.

Kitchen Inspection Ordered to Prevent Recurrence

IRCTC further said that kitchen staff had been instructed to strictly follow prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The concerned officials have also been directed to conduct a thorough inspection of the kitchen unit and ensure that all equipment is properly checked before food preparation begins. The incident has once again brought the issue of food quality and hygiene aboard Indian trains into focus, highlighting the importance of strict monitoring to ensure passenger safety.

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