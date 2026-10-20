Watch Video: Passenger Robbed And Mercilessly Beaten By Four Men At Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station; Clip Shows Bleeding Man Left Roadside

A video showing a passenger being beaten and robbed by four men inside Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station premises has gone viral on social media. The victim claims that four people were involved in the assault and robbery, raising concerns about passenger safety at the busy transport hub.

Viral video raises questions over security at Anand Vihar

The video, shared on X by a user has drawn attention to the alleged incident. According to the victim, four accused assaulted and robbed him within the station premises.

The incident has renewed concerns about security at Anand Vihar, which connects railway passengers with the nearby inter-state bus terminal and other transport services. However, the exact circumstances of the latest alleged robbery have not been independently established from the video.

दिल्ली के आनंद विहार स्टेशन परिसर में यात्री के साथ लूटपाट,बेरहमी से पीटा। पीड़ित का कहना 4 आरोपी थे। स्टेशन परिसर में इस तरह की घटना सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े कर रही है। @DelhiPolice @RPF_INDIA #viralvideo https://t.co/YlvnPBKqWH — Zuber Akhtar (@Zuber_Akhtar1) October 20, 2026

Anand Vihar robbery: Arrest of four persons in connection with this crime

According to information from the Delhi Police, four persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the crime of kidnapping and robbing 16 persons who had boarded an RTV after getting down at the Anand Vihar Railway Station. It is reported that these four individuals were helping the passengers under the pretense of dropping them off at their destination point.

According to reports of Hindustan Times, four passengers were thrown out of the bus during this criminal act. It can be noted that the passengers were screaming for help from the police personnel posted at Shastri Park flyover.

Method of targeting people near Anand Vihar

Another incident, which was reported in January 2026, shows one more method of attacking people near Anand Vihar railway station and ISBT. According to information of The Times of India, the gangsters were operating private buses with very cheap tickets starting from just Rs 30 so that they could attract people, including tourists in Delhi who were unfamiliar with the city.

The described incidents indicate how some criminals can use people looking for cheap transport. It should be pointed out that there is no information that confirms that the last incident took place using the same gang and in the same way.

Anand Vihar security concerns persist

With the viral video being produced, passenger safety once again comes under scrutiny at Anand Vihar. The earlier incidents occurred in completely different situations, but they shed light on the dangers faced by passengers while traversing through transport hubs.

The claim of four men participating in the latest incident will have to be substantiated during the course of the investigation; however, the viral video is sure to raise more questions regarding the security arrangements and passenger safety inside the station premises.

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