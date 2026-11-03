Watch Video: Power Fails at UP’s Hardoi Medical College During Surgery, Staff Use Mobile Phone Torch for Suturing- Where Was the Backup?

The lights went out while the patient was still on the table. In a hospital, a blackout is meant to last a few seconds, until a generator or battery takes over. According to the reports from Hardoi, that did not happen. What happened instead was captured on video, and it is why people are now asking where the backup was.

The Moment the Lights Went Out

During a power failure at Hardoi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, the primary electricity supply in the operation theatre failed. The backup power systems failed too, according to the reports. Medical staff were left to continue by using mobile phone flashlights to stitch a patient’s wounds.

A video of the scene is circulating online. The input does not say when it happened, who the patient was, what the procedure was or how the patient is doing now, and those details are not guessed at here.

Torches in Place of Theatre Lights

The reports say the designated emergency backup, or alternative system, failed to switch on or to keep power running. Staff and the patient’s family members then used their phone torches to light the surgical table. The presence of relatives holding lights in the operating area, if confirmed, raises its own questions about hygiene and patient safety.

यूपी के हरदोई मेडिकल कॉलेज के ऑपरेशन थिएटर में अचानक अंधेरा छा गया। मरीज टेबल पर लेटा था, टांके लग रहे थे और रोशनी के लिए मोबाइल की टोर्च जलानी पड़ी। सलिल मिश्रा अपने मित्र की मां बबीता वर्मा को इलाज के लिए इस मेडिकल कॉलेज में लेकर आए थे। बबीता वर्मा छत पर जाल साफ करते समय गिरकर घायल हो गई थीं। टांके लगाते समय ओटी की बिजली चली गई थी। बैकअप भी काम नहीं आया। — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) November 2, 2026

“The Wiring Is Old”: The Hospital’s Explanation

The emergency in-charge, Dr Amit Anand, said the operation theatre’s wiring was old. He said this led to frequent faults and power interruptions. This is the only official explanation in the input. It describes a long-standing problem, not a one-off failure, and the reports do not say whether repairs were ever requested or carried out.

A Substation and a Five-Hour Blackout

The reports also mention broader grid weakness. They refer to a major five-hour blackout, connected to a fault at a local substation named Belatali, which crippled hospital operations. The input does not say whether this blackout happened on the same day as the incident in the video. The two should not be treated as one event without confirmation.

Not the First Time Hardoi’s Hospital Has Been in the Spotlight

Earlier reports described power cuts and non-working fans at the district hospital, which also functions under the medical college, with patients and attendants struggling in summer heat. The Medical College Principal at the time said steps were being taken to address the crisis.

A Pattern Across Hospitals?

Hardoi is not the only hospital to face such scenes. In July this year, a pregnant woman was reportedly operated on by phone torchlight at the Palwal District Civil Hospital in Haryana. Neither the generator nor the battery backup worked, and doctors finished the surgery with mobile torches. The Haryana health authorities said an inquiry would examine why the power failed and why the backup did not work. In Bihar, doctors at Jamui Sadar Hospital reportedly continued surgeries on two pregnant women under phone flashlights, and the generator failed to provide immediate backup.

Earlier still, in 2017, the National Human Rights Commission took notice of eye surgeries held by torchlight in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and asked why there was no backup power supply, especially in the operation theatre. The same question has been asked for years.

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