Videos from Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi’s wedding in Bihar have triggered a social media storm, with guests seen scrambling for food plates as organisers struggled to control the massive crowd. The November 25 wedding, held at Singh’s ancestral village of Nadwan in Barh, Patna district, drew an estimated four to seven lakh people after the MLA, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, extended an open invitation across Mokama and neighbouring districts.

The lavish event featured a 10-bigha venue, a 30-foot-high jaimala stage, multiple helipads and a traditional horse race, with a Mahindra Thar offered as the top prize. The bride, Shivangi, married Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA graduate from Georgia State University and son of CRPF Commandant Ranvijay Kumar. The feast included more than 150 vegetarian dishes and 50 lakh gulab jamuns.

अनंत सिंह की बिटिया की शादी है भाई… पत्तल उड़ेंगे भी और चर्चा भी होगी #Bihar #AnantSingh https://t.co/BykUjjAz6n — Prabhakar Kumar (@prabhakarjourno) November 25, 2026

Bihar wedding videos show guests fighting over food plates

The enormous turnout soon overwhelmed the arrangements. Videos circulating online show tightly packed crowds beneath pink-and-yellow marquees, with attendees pushing forward as leaf plates, commonly called pattals, are thrown into the air. In some clips, volunteers can be seen standing above the crowd, waving sticks and shouting instructions to control the rush.

Other visuals show spectators climbing high-tension electricity towers and trees to get a better view of the celebrations. The situation also disrupted the traditional horse race, forcing organisers to cancel its final round after spectators swarmed the track.

देख लीजिए, अनंत सिंह के यहां भोज में खाने के लिए किस तरह मारामारी हो रही है। हालात ऐसे हैं कि लोगों को लाठी के सहारे नियंत्रित किया जा रहा है और भोज खिलाया जा रहा है। https://t.co/2sVxZXjJDn — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) November 26, 2026

Bihar wedding crowd triggers 10-km traffic jam

The gathering also brought traffic movement to a standstill, causing a 10-kilometre-long gridlock. Even Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar reportedly got stranded on the road as vehicles struggled to move through the area.

Senior journalist Prabhakar Kumar shared a video of leaf plates flying above the crowd on X, writing, “It’s Anant Singh’s daughter’s wedding, brother… leaf plates will fly and so will the chatter”.

Another viral post from the handle Chapra Zila highlighted the disorder, stating, “conditions are such that people are being controlled with sticks while being served the feast”.

Social media users criticise crowd management at Bihar wedding

The footage sparked criticism, with some users questioning the arrangements despite organisers claiming they had made extensive preparations to ensure that no guest went hungry.

One X user said the scenes reinforced negative stereotypes about Bihar. Another user wrote, “This is the reality of Bihar, they will never improve… it feels very bad seeing this”.

The scale of the gathering ultimately proved difficult to manage, turning a grand wedding celebration into a talking point over crowd control and local infrastructure.

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