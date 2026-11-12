Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

A trainee pilot narrowly escaped unhurt after a training aircraft met with an accident following a hard landing at Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport, leaving the aircraft stranded on the runway. The incident triggered an emergency response at the airport, with fire brigade personnel, medical teams and security officials rushing to the spot. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The aircraft, identified as a Tecnam P Mentor, reportedly made a hard landing before getting stuck on the runway. A video capturing the aftermath of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the aircraft resting at an acute angle on the airport tarmac. The incident raised concerns over aviation safety, although the trainee pilot escaped without sustaining any injuries.

Training Aircraft Gets Stuck On Runway After Hard Landing

According to the available information, the aircraft encountered trouble while landing at Solapur Airport. Following the hard landing, it remained stranded on the runway, with its position indicating the impact of the incident. The viral footage showed the Tecnam P Mentor aircraft tilted at an unusual angle on the tarmac. The video quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Solapur Airport. A female trainee pilot was on board and escaped unhurt. Fire and police personnel rushed to the spot: Airport officials https://t.co/Oh8X8Ps1ve — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

Emergency Teams Rush To Airport

Soon after the incident was reported, emergency responders, including local fire brigade personnel, medical teams and security officials, reached the location. The teams assessed the situation and took necessary steps to secure the area and ensure that there was no further risk. Medical personnel were also present as part of the emergency response.

Authorities Examine Circumstances Behind Incident

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the hard landing to determine the exact cause of the incident. The reason behind the aircraft’s difficult landing has not yet been established. Further details are awaited as officials look into the incident. Meanwhile, the trainee pilot’s escape without injuries came as a relief, with no casualties reported following the aircraft accident at Solapur Airport.

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