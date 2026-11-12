LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

A viral video shows the aircraft resting at an unusual angle on the tarmac as emergency teams rushed to the spot.

A trainee pilot escaped unhurt after a Tecnam P Mentor training aircraft made a hard landing at Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport. (Source:Screengrab)
A trainee pilot escaped unhurt after a Tecnam P Mentor training aircraft made a hard landing at Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 17:29 IST

A trainee pilot narrowly escaped unhurt after a training aircraft met with an accident following a hard landing at Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport, leaving the aircraft stranded on the runway. The incident triggered an emergency response at the airport, with fire brigade personnel, medical teams and security officials rushing to the spot. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The aircraft, identified as a Tecnam P Mentor, reportedly made a hard landing before getting stuck on the runway. A video capturing the aftermath of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the aircraft resting at an acute angle on the airport tarmac. The incident raised concerns over aviation safety, although the trainee pilot escaped without sustaining any injuries.

Training Aircraft Gets Stuck On Runway After Hard Landing

According to the available information, the aircraft encountered trouble while landing at Solapur Airport. Following the hard landing, it remained stranded on the runway, with its position indicating the impact of the incident. The viral footage showed the Tecnam P Mentor aircraft tilted at an unusual angle on the tarmac. The video quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

Emergency Teams Rush To Airport

Soon after the incident was reported, emergency responders, including local fire brigade personnel, medical teams and security officials, reached the location. The teams assessed the situation and took necessary steps to secure the area and ensure that there was no further risk. Medical personnel were also present as part of the emergency response.

Authorities Examine Circumstances Behind Incident

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the hard landing to determine the exact cause of the incident. The reason behind the aircraft’s difficult landing has not yet been established. Further details are awaited as officials look into the incident. Meanwhile, the trainee pilot’s escape without injuries came as a relief, with no casualties reported following the aircraft accident at Solapur Airport.
Also Read: Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport
Tags: aircraft stuck on runwayaviation newshard landingmaharashtra newsSolapur AirportSolapur plane accidentTecnam P Mentortrainee pilot escapes unhurttraining aircraft accidentviral videowatch video

RELATED News

Fresh Bomb Threat Email Names Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa; Mumbai Airport, Pune Municipal Corporation Also On The List

Mercedes Crash Case: Kerala High Court Seeks State’s Response On Plea To Cancel Teen Accused’s Bail

10 Years Of Love, One Rejected Proposal’: Kanpur Man Dies By Suicide After Argument With Girlfriend At Mall

Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar

A Hole In The Wall, A Fortune Gone’: Burglars Drill Through 9-Inch Wall, Loot Gold And Diamonds Worth Rs 15 Crore In MP

LATEST NEWS

BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

‘Great PR Budget’: Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Dig At Kartik Aaryan On Koffee With Karan 9; Internet Has A Lot To Say

A Hole In The Wall, A Fortune Gone’: Burglars Drill Through 9-Inch Wall, Loot Gold And Diamonds Worth Rs 15 Crore In MP

Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency

CA Wallah Students Secure AIR 3 and AIR 4 in CA Foundation September 2026 Results, 15 Feature Among Top 20

Her Haldi Was Today, Now We Prepare Her Funeral’: Bengaluru Bride-To-Be, Cousin Killed By Truck While Delivering Last Wedding Invite

He Came Home Drunk And Allegedly Beat Her: Pregnant Wife Arrested For Husband’s Murder In Bengaluru

Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport
Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport
Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport
Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport
Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

QUICK LINKS