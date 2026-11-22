In an unusual case of mistaken identity, police personnel reportedly accorded AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a guard of honour while preparing to welcome a Supreme Court judge at a Circuit House on Saturday. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread attention.

Police Mistake Owaisi’s Arrival

According to reports, Owaisi arrived at the Circuit House accompanied by his security personnel. As he approached the premises, policemen stationed there began saluting him. Seeing the officers offering the salute, the AIMIM chief stopped and stood still to accept the ceremonial honour. However, the guard of honour was reportedly meant for a Supreme Court judge who was scheduled to visit the Circuit House. The policemen apparently mistook Owaisi’s arrival for that of the judge and performed the ceremonial welcome.

सर्किट हाउस में एक बड़े जज साहब आने वाले थे। उसी वक्त ओवैसी भी पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने जज समझकर ओवैसी को गार्ड ऑफर ऑनर दे दिया। ओवैसी आज चंद्रशेखर आजाद के गृह जनपद यूपी के सहारनपुर में हैं। https://t.co/2FPuB5m9la — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) November 21, 2026

Large Security Presence Leads to Confusion

The large number of security personnel accompanying Owaisi is believed to have contributed to the confusion. The policemen, who were already preparing to receive the Supreme Court judge, seemingly assumed that the dignitary had arrived. The unexpected mix-up soon became a talking point after the video surfaced on social media. The footage has triggered reactions from users, with many commenting on the unusual circumstances surrounding the incident.

Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Join Hands in UP

Meanwhile, Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad are jointly contesting assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The two leaders are seeking to strengthen their political presence in the state and emerge as an alternative political force. The guard-of-honour episode has added another unusual moment to Owaisi’s public appearances, with the viral video continuing to draw attention online.

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