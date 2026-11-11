Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

A shocking incident has been reported from Panvel in Maharashtra, where a speeding car rammed into an on-duty police officer during a routine police checkpoint. In a disturbing turn of events, the driver allegedly dragged the officer on the bonnet of the vehicle for some distance while attempting to escape. The incident triggered panic in the area and raised serious concerns over the safety of police personnel performing their duties.

Police Officer Hit During Routine Checkpoint

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when police personnel were conducting a routine vehicle-checking operation in Panvel. As part of the security measures, officers had set up a checkpoint to monitor vehicles and ensure compliance with traffic regulations. During the operation, an on-duty police officer signalled a car to stop for inspection. However, instead of following the instructions, the driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle and hit the officer.

Driver Allegedly Dragged Officer on Car Bonnet

Following the collision, the situation took a dangerous turn as the driver allegedly continued driving with the police officer on the bonnet of the car. The vehicle reportedly dragged the officer for some distance, putting his life at serious risk. The incident has drawn attention to the growing dangers faced by police personnel while carrying out routine enforcement duties. The driver’s alleged attempt to flee rather than stop for inspection further highlights the seriousness of the incident.

Panic After Shocking Incident

The incident caused a stir in the surrounding area, with the circumstances of the collision raising concerns among those present. Such incidents not only endanger the lives of police personnel but also pose a serious threat to public safety.

Investigation and Further Details Awaited

According to initial reports, the driver allegedly attempted to escape after hitting the officer. Further details regarding the identity of the driver, the condition of the injured police personnel and the action taken by the authorities are awaited. The incident once again highlights the risks police officers face while conducting roadside checks and maintaining law and order.

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