LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

The driver allegedly dragged the officer on the bonnet for some distance while attempting to flee.

A police officer narrowly escaping death after a speeding car rammed into him during naka checking. (Source:Screengrab)
A police officer narrowly escaping death after a speeding car rammed into him during naka checking. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 12:16 IST

A shocking incident has been reported from Panvel in Maharashtra, where a speeding car rammed into an on-duty police officer during a routine police checkpoint. In a disturbing turn of events, the driver allegedly dragged the officer on the bonnet of the vehicle for some distance while attempting to escape. The incident triggered panic in the area and raised serious concerns over the safety of police personnel performing their duties.

Police Officer Hit During Routine Checkpoint

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when police personnel were conducting a routine vehicle-checking operation in Panvel. As part of the security measures, officers had set up a checkpoint to monitor vehicles and ensure compliance with traffic regulations. During the operation, an on-duty police officer signalled a car to stop for inspection. However, instead of following the instructions, the driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle and hit the officer.

You Might Be Interested In

Driver Allegedly Dragged Officer on Car Bonnet

Following the collision, the situation took a dangerous turn as the driver allegedly continued driving with the police officer on the bonnet of the car. The vehicle reportedly dragged the officer for some distance, putting his life at serious risk. The incident has drawn attention to the growing dangers faced by police personnel while carrying out routine enforcement duties. The driver’s alleged attempt to flee rather than stop for inspection further highlights the seriousness of the incident.

Panic After Shocking Incident

The incident caused a stir in the surrounding area, with the circumstances of the collision raising concerns among those present. Such incidents not only endanger the lives of police personnel but also pose a serious threat to public safety.

Investigation and Further Details Awaited

According to initial reports, the driver allegedly attempted to escape after hitting the officer. Further details regarding the identity of the driver, the condition of the injured police personnel and the action taken by the authorities are awaited. The incident once again highlights the risks police officers face while conducting roadside checks and maintaining law and order.
Also Read: Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra
Tags: maharashtra newsMaharashtra viral newsPanvel policePanvel viral videopolice checkpoint accidentpolice naka checkingpolice officer hit by carpoliceman dragged on bonnetShocking IncidentSpeeding Car

RELATED News

Watch: Girl Puts Anar Bam In Another Girl’s Mouth, She Holds It Between Her Teeth As It Burns; Netizens Question Desperation For Going Viral

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathroom After Two Days In Gorakhpur, Postmortem Reveals Shocking Head Injury

Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

Small team, big backlog: How Indian developer teams can hand bugs, tests and migrations to AI

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

Standard Engineering Technology Q2 FY27 Net Profit Rises 38% to Rs 28.2 Crore; Revenue Surges 62% to Rs 296.6 Crore

Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide, Here’s How Each Language Performed

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster Trade

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra
Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra
Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra
Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra
Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

QUICK LINKS