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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth

Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth

Listed criminal Laddu Rai and five associates clashed with police inside Bhopal’s Habibganj police station after an auto-rickshaw parking dispute. Police booked six accused.

Laddu Rai, Associates Clash With Cops Inside Habibganj Police Station (Images: X)
Laddu Rai, Associates Clash With Cops Inside Habibganj Police Station (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-21 09:57 IST

A scuffle broke out between listed criminal Laddu Rai, his associates and police personnel inside Bhopal’s Habibganj police station on Tuesday night, with a video of the confrontation going viral on social media. Rai allegedly arrived with five to six men and threatened people who had come to file a complaint over an auto-rickshaw parking dispute. When police asked the group to leave, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. The video shows officers holding people, pushing them back and separating them, while one officer is seen beating a youth.

Habibganj clash erupts after auto parking dispute

Reportedly, the incident began in Sai Baba Nagar’s Area No. 12, where two groups had a dispute over an auto-rickshaw parking spot. Both sides went to the Habibganj police station to submit complaints, and police were processing their applications when Rai arrived with his associates.

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Rai allegedly threatened the other party and warned them of consequences if they met him outside. Police personnel then asked him to leave the station, but he confronted them, leading to a scuffle inside the premises.

Habibganj police station video shows officers pushing people

The viral footage captures a heated exchange and physical jostling between police personnel and members of the group. Officers can be seen grabbing people, pushing them around and trying to separate those involved. A physical altercation between a police officer and a youth is also visible in the video.

As per reports, the confrontation has raised questions about law and order in Bhopal and the situation inside the Habibganj police station, where the dispute escalated despite police personnel being present.

Habibganj police book six accused, preventive action underway

Rai is a listed criminal in the Habibganj police station area. According to police, he has previously faced cases involving attempted murder, assault and gambling.

Habibganj Station House Officer Sanjeev Chouksey said, “Police have filed cases against six accused under relevant sections, including obstruction of government work. Preventive measures are also being taken against the accused.”

Also Read: Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?   

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Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth
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Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth

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Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth
Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth
Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth
Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth
Watch Video: Policeman Attacked Inside Bhopal Police Station, Listed Criminal Reaches Station To Threaten Complainants; Cop Seen Beating Youth

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