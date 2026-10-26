Watch Video: Policemen Abused Inside A Police Station in Lucknow, Viral Clip Shows Men Misbehaving And Pushing Cops – What Happened?

A commotion at Lucknow’s Aminabad police station has raised questions about the safety of police personnel and the action taken against those accused of misbehaving with them. Several individuals, allegedly claiming to be members of the Bajrang Dal, are accused of creating a ruckus inside the police station, abusing officers and laying hands on their uniforms. Sources also allege that uniforms were torn and an ACP-level officer was subjected to misbehavior. A journalist who reached the spot to cover the incident reportedly had his mobile phone broken.

Aminabad police station faces allegations of assault and misconduct

The incident reportedly took place within the Aminabad police station area, where the alleged confrontation involving police personnel has sparked questions about law and order. According to sources, several officers faced misbehavior, with allegations that some individuals crossed the line by targeting personnel inside the police station itself.

The allegations include abusing police personnel and tearing their uniforms. Reports also claim that an officer of ACP rank was subjected to misbehavior during the commotion. However, the identities of those involved and the circumstances that led to the confrontation have not been established in the information available.

Aminabad incident raises questions over alleged attack on ACP

The reported misbehavior with an ACP-level officer has added to the questions surrounding the incident. The allegations have prompted concerns about how individuals could allegedly create such a disturbance inside a police station and behave aggressively towards officers on duty.

Questions have also been raised about the influence of those involved and whether any action has been taken against them. No details about arrests, formal police action or the outcome of the incident have been provided in the available information.

Aminabad ruckus also draws journalist into controversy

However, one of the journalists who arrived at the place to report on the event is accused of being the target; there have been claims that his mobile phone got damaged. The accusations have brought more worries about the environment in which the commotion took place and the treatment of one trying to report on it.

The event has drawn attention to the Aminabad police station and the reaction to the allegations of misconduct. But who were the people involved, and what is going to happen about the beating up of the police officers, tearing their uniforms, and damaging a journalist’s mobile phone

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