There is a video on social networking sites where juniors at one of the most famous medical college in Uttar Pradesh greet the senior in a certain way. The debate that is currently raging is very simple: Is this respect? Or ragging?

A Video That Was Spreading Like Fire

A video from the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has been circulating all over the social network sites. In the video, junior MBBS students (both boys and girls) are shown saluting their seniors by saying “Pranam Mahoday Ji” and “Pranam Madam”.

While for some people this was just another incident from the college campus life, but for many people, there was more to it than meets the eye.

MBBS छात्रों से ‘प्रणाम महोदय जी’ बुलवाने का वीडियो वायरल वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर घूम रहा है और अनुशासन बनाम सम्मान/रैगिंग पर बहस जारी है। #KGMU #Lucknow #MBBSStudents #Ragging #MedicalCollege #UttarPradesh #EducationNews https://t.co/byaBO8NYtn — Dr. Ravindra Rana (@DrRana777) November 17, 2026

Respect Or Ragging?

There is a huge debate on the Internet regarding this particular video where some people believe that it is about the respect that is given to the seniors while others debate whether juniors were forced to say this or not.

The Administration Responds

KGMU’s administration has denied that the video shows ragging. According to the university, the students were greeting their seniors out of respect, saying “Pranam Mahoday” and “Pranam Madam”.

The administration’s position, as reported, is that the greeting itself does not amount to ragging.

A Condition Attached

The university has not completely slammed the door on the whole incident. The university says that if anyone is found to have coerced the juniors or got them to do it as a prank, then the case would be looked into and action would be taken against them.

And here comes the crux of the denial. This denial hinges on one aspect which has not been proven yet; if it was a voluntary act or if someone had demanded it.

Boards Against Ragging Across The Campus

In addition to this, the administration has also stated that the boards against ragging have been displayed across different places in the campus and that the institution wants to convey the message that they take the problem very seriously and have made it clear to the students.

Dean’s Bite

The report also contains a bite by Dr K K Singh, Dean of KGMU, during a walkthrough by reporter Syed Firoz Alam. The input does not contain the exact words of the Dean and hence must be quoted from the original bite.

What Happens Next?

Will KGMU’s anti ragging committee examine the video and speak to the juniors seen in it? Will the students come forward and say whether they were pressured? Who recorded the clip, and who put it online? And if the greeting was voluntary, will the university still tighten its rules to avoid doubt? The administration has promised a probe only if pressure is found, and further word is awaited.

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