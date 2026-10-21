Caught On Camera: Man Accuses Temple Pujari Of Casting A Curse On Woman, Slams Priest To Ground And Beats Him, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a priest being brutally assaulted by a man in Greater Noida has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident. The footage allegedly shows the man repeatedly beating and kicking the priest before bystanders intervene to rescue him. According to reports, the clash reportedly stemmed from allegations that the priest had cursed a woman associated with the accused. Noida Police have arrested the man in connection with the incident.

Viral Video Shows Priest Being Beaten, Punched and Kicked

The video circulating on social media shows a man physically assaulting a priest in Greater Noida. In the footage, the accused is allegedly seen pushing the priest to the ground and repeatedly kicking and beating him. The assault continues for several moments before passersby notice what is happening and step in to intervene. The bystanders reportedly manage to separate the man from the priest, bringing the confrontation to an end. The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers expressing concern over the violence and the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

ग्रेटर नोएडा: पुजारी के साथ मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल, श्राप देने के आरोप में पीटा! रबूपुरा थाना क्षेत्र का बताया जा रहा वीडियो मंदिर के पुजारी से मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल आरोपी का आरोप- पुजारी ने घर की महिला को दिया था श्राप #GreaterNoida #ViralVideo #Rabupura #UttarPradesh #CrimeNews — PRIYA RANA (@priyarana3101) October 21, 2026

What Led to the Clash?

According to the information available, the dispute reportedly began over allegations that the priest had cursed a woman associated with the accused. The alleged remark is said to have triggered a confrontation between the two, which eventually escalated into physical violence. However, the precise sequence of events leading to the assault and the circumstances surrounding the alleged curse have not been independently established. Further details about the identities of those involved and the exact location of the incident have not been confirmed in the information available.

Noida Police Arrest Accused

Following the incident, Noida Police arrested the man accused of assaulting the priest. The arrest comes after the video of the alleged assault spread across social media platforms. The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of resolving personal disputes without resorting to violence. Further details regarding the police investigation, the charges against the accused and the priest’s condition are awaited.

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