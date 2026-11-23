A newlywed bride in Rajasthan’s Barmer district received a grand welcome at her in-laws’ home, arriving in a helicopter alongside her husband. The unusual homecoming has caught the attention of social media users, with a video of the celebration going viral. What made the occasion even more special was the story behind the helicopter ride. The groom’s family had arranged the surprise to fulfil a wish expressed by his grandfather 14 years ago — that his grandson’s bride should arrive at her new home in a helicopter after marriage. Years later, the family finally turned that wish into reality.

Bride Arrives At In-Laws’ Home In Helicopter

The helicopter carrying the newlywed couple landed at Langera village, around 10 kilometres from Barmer district headquarters. The arrival quickly turned into a celebration, with villagers gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the couple and welcome the bride. For the bride, it was an unexpected and memorable beginning to her new journey. The helicopter arrangement had been kept a surprise for her, making the grand entry even more special.

Groom’s Grandfather’s 14-Year-Old Wish Comes True

Behind the unusual welcome was an emotional family wish dating back 14 years. According to the details shared about the celebration, the groom’s grandfather had expressed a desire that when his grandson got married, his bride should be brought to the family’s home in a helicopter. The family remembered his words and decided to fulfil the wish on the occasion of the wedding. What had once been a dream became a reality, turning the bride’s arrival into a special moment for the entire family.

Villagers Welcome Couple With Music And Dance

As the helicopter landed, the atmosphere in Langera village turned festive. The newlyweds were welcomed with traditional music, a band performance and dancing to folk songs. Villagers joined the celebrations, making the occasion a community event rather than just a family gathering. Videos showing the helicopter arrival and the traditional welcome have since circulated on social media, attracting attention from viewers. For the groom’s family, however, the moment carried a deeper meaning: it was not just a grand wedding gesture but the fulfilment of a wish cherished for 14 years.

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