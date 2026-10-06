LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

A guest teacher accused of molesting a minor girl in Ratlam was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by villagers. Police have registered cases for both the POCSO allegation and the assault.

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 14:09 IST

A video going viral on social media from Ratlam has shed light on both aspects of one incident. A guest teacher who is accused of raping a minor was tied to a tree by the villagers and beaten by them. It can be seen in the video that the teacher cries and begs to be released as he is being slapped and beaten with a rope.

The incident took place on October 3 in the Tal police station jurisdiction, whereas the video was published on Tuesday. The teacher was rescued from the villagers by the police subsequently. This incident has resulted in the filing of two separate complaints, which involve molestation of the minor and beating of the teacher.

You Might Be Interested In

Guest Teacher Accused of Taking Minor Girl to Shed

According to the girl’s family and villagers, 21-year-old guest teacher Yogendra Jatav allegedly called the minor student on the pretext of some work. He is accused of taking her to a hut, where he allegedly molested her. The girl reportedly raised an alarm, following which her family members reached the spot and caught the teacher. Police were informed and arrived at the location, eventually taking Jatav away from the villagers.

Jatav, originally from Sherpur village in Morena district, currently lives in a rented house in Kharwakala, Ratlam. He works as a guest teacher at a government primary school in nearby Piplya Tukhar village.

Teacher Says Two Men Beat Him With Wood and Rope

Another complaint has been filed by Jatav in this matter at the Tal police station, in which he claims to have been threatened and beaten up. He has said that he had gone to meet a girl he knew during his lunch hour break at about 1:30 pm on 3rd October. It is alleged that two men stopped him at about 2:45 pm near a room in Kharwa. According to him, the two men insulted him and asked him the reason behind meeting a girl from their village. On protesting against this abuse, it is alleged that one of the men beat him up with a wooden stick and the other man beat him up with a rope.

It is further alleged that the two men warned him to not return to meet any girl from their village because otherwise they would kill him. He said that he could not recognise the two men. Based on these complaints, police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

POCSO Case Filed as Assault Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s family has filed a complaint against Jatav under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Police arrested him and produced him before a court on Monday, after which he was sent to jail. Tal police station in-charge Swaraj Dabi confirmed that a video showing the teacher being assaulted had surfaced. Police are now working to identify the people seen beating him in the video.

The case has therefore taken two separate legal tracks: Jatav is facing a POCSO case over the allegations involving the minor, while police are also investigating the alleged assault and threats against him.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed
Tags: Ratlam

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

Caught On Cam: High Speed Bolero Kills Woman, Injures Man Driving Scooty, Viral Clip Shows Car Smashing both In air After Coming In From Behind

LATEST NEWS

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

Viral Video | ‘It Took Them 60 Years’: Middle-Class Son Fulfils Long-Awaited Parents’ Dream Of Flying, Their First Flight Leaves Internet Emotional

IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

Asian Games 2026: Karnataka Government Announces Hike In Cash Rewards For Medal Winners

Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed
Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed
Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed
Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed
Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

QUICK LINKS