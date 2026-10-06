Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

A video going viral on social media from Ratlam has shed light on both aspects of one incident. A guest teacher who is accused of raping a minor was tied to a tree by the villagers and beaten by them. It can be seen in the video that the teacher cries and begs to be released as he is being slapped and beaten with a rope.

The incident took place on October 3 in the Tal police station jurisdiction, whereas the video was published on Tuesday. The teacher was rescued from the villagers by the police subsequently. This incident has resulted in the filing of two separate complaints, which involve molestation of the minor and beating of the teacher.

Guest Teacher Accused of Taking Minor Girl to Shed

According to the girl’s family and villagers, 21-year-old guest teacher Yogendra Jatav allegedly called the minor student on the pretext of some work. He is accused of taking her to a hut, where he allegedly molested her. The girl reportedly raised an alarm, following which her family members reached the spot and caught the teacher. Police were informed and arrived at the location, eventually taking Jatav away from the villagers.

Jatav, originally from Sherpur village in Morena district, currently lives in a rented house in Kharwakala, Ratlam. He works as a guest teacher at a government primary school in nearby Piplya Tukhar village.

Teacher Says Two Men Beat Him With Wood and Rope

Another complaint has been filed by Jatav in this matter at the Tal police station, in which he claims to have been threatened and beaten up. He has said that he had gone to meet a girl he knew during his lunch hour break at about 1:30 pm on 3rd October. It is alleged that two men stopped him at about 2:45 pm near a room in Kharwa. According to him, the two men insulted him and asked him the reason behind meeting a girl from their village. On protesting against this abuse, it is alleged that one of the men beat him up with a wooden stick and the other man beat him up with a rope.

It is further alleged that the two men warned him to not return to meet any girl from their village because otherwise they would kill him. He said that he could not recognise the two men. Based on these complaints, police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

रतलाम में नाबालिग छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में शिक्षक को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा… वीडियो वायरल! मध्य प्रदेश के रतलाम से एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक शिक्षक को पेड़ से बांधकर कुछ लोग उसके साथ मारपीट करते नजर आ रहे हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, शिक्षक पर नाबालिग छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। आरोप सामने आने के बाद लोगों ने शिक्षक को पकड़ लिया और उसके साथ मारपीट की। छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ जैसे आरोप बेहद गंभीर हैं और मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच जरूरी है। लेकिन इस घटना ने एक दूसरा बड़ा सवाल भी खड़ा कर दिया है… क्या किसी व्यक्ति पर आरोप लगने के बाद भीड़ को कानून अपने हाथ में लेकर उसे सजा देने का अधिकार है? आरोप कितना भी गंभीर क्यों न हो… जांच पुलिस करे और फैसला अदालत करे। घटना: रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश Ratlam News, Ratlam Teacher Case, MP News, Teacher Viral Video, Student Molestation Case, Ratlam Viral Video, Madhya Pradesh News, Mob Justice #RatlamNews #MPNews #ViralVideo #MadhyaPradesh #NewsUpdate https://t.co/xqsM7E8wo4 — Voice of Kranti Official (@voiceofkranti) October 6, 2026

POCSO Case Filed as Assault Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s family has filed a complaint against Jatav under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Police arrested him and produced him before a court on Monday, after which he was sent to jail. Tal police station in-charge Swaraj Dabi confirmed that a video showing the teacher being assaulted had surfaced. Police are now working to identify the people seen beating him in the video.

The case has therefore taken two separate legal tracks: Jatav is facing a POCSO case over the allegations involving the minor, while police are also investigating the alleged assault and threats against him.