Watch Video: Rats Destroy UP Woman’s 5-Year Savings Of Rs 1 Lakh, Poor Family’s Dream Of Buying Buffalo Shattered

A woman in Sitapur district saved coin by coin for five years to buy a buffalo. Rats gnawed through the plastic box holding her money, and only a few thousand rupees were left in one piece.

Five Years, One Dream

In a village in Uttar Pradesh, one woman had a plan. She wanted a buffalo for her home, an animal that could bring a steady income to a family that badly needed one.

Her husband is often ill and cannot earn much. So the job of building the money fell to her. For five years, she set aside whatever she could, a little at a time, until she had put together ₹1 lakh.

The Village And The Discovery

The case comes from Phulwari village in Sitapur district. The woman kept her savings in a plastic box at home. One day, she opened it and found the damage.

Rats had gnawed through the box and chewed up the notes inside. By the time she found them, the money was beyond saving. Only about ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 was still in good condition.

A Loss Caught On Camera

A video of the destroyed money and the family’s distress has begun to circulate on social media. It shows the ruined notes and the family’s reaction, which has drawn sympathy from viewers.

एक गरीब परिवार का 5 साल का सपना चूहों ने पल भर में बर्बाद कर दिया। उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर जिले के फुलवारी गांव का मामला है।यहां एक गरीब महिला ने 5 साल तक एक-एक पैसा जोड़कर 1 लाख रुपये जमा किए थे, ताकि घर में भैंस खरीद सके। पति बीमार रहते हैं और ज्यादा कमा नहीं पाते, इसलिए पत्नी ने बड़ी मुश्किल से ये पैसे जुटाए थे। लेकिन जिस प्लास्टिक के डिब्बे में उसने पैसे रखे थे, उसे चूहों ने कुतर दिया और सारे नोट बर्बाद कर दिए। अब मुश्किल से 4-5 हजार रुपये ही सही सलामत बचे हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि पैसे अलमारी या बक्से में रखने चाहिए थे, पर महिला का कहना है कि गरीबी ऐसी है कि घर में न अलमारी है, न बक्सा। और उसे डर था कि बैंक में पैसा रखेगी तो बैंक वाले वापस नहीं देंगे। — Sachin Verma (@itSachinverma) October 30, 2026

The Advice, And The Reply

Some people told her afterwards that she should have kept the money in a cupboard or a trunk. She has an answer. Her family is so poor that the house has neither a cupboard nor a trunk.

She also said why she did not put the money in a bank. She was afraid that, if she deposited it, the bank would not give it back. These are the woman’s own words as reported, and they point to a fear that many first time savers share.

What Is Not Known

The woman’s name, the exact date and the condition of the notes in the video have not been shared. It is also unclear whether any official, bank or local leader has contacted the family, and whether the family has tried to get the damaged notes exchanged.

What Happens Next

The immediate question is how much of the money can be saved. The Reserve Bank of India has rules under which soiled or damaged notes can be taken to bank branches for exchange, with the value paid depending on how much of each note remains. Whether the chewed notes qualify will depend on their condition. Beyond that, the family may now look for help from local officials or the village head. For viewers, the case is a reminder of how many households save in cash at home with no safe place to keep it, and of what that can cost.

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