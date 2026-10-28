Watch Video: Rescuer Tries to Catch Snake in Torchlight, Snakebite Caught on Camera in Bihar’s Chhapra Village- What Happened to Him?

A man who dedicated years of his life to saving others from venomous snakes died after being attacked by a snake when he tried to save it from a building in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The attack happened very late into the night in Chhapra village. The victim, who is now dead, is a 37-year-old Rakesh Kumar. He was the son of Shivpujan and hailed from Sarai Balua village.

Rakesh had been working as a snake charmer for years. He regularly caught snakes and helped residents remove them from their homes. However, his latest rescue attempt turned fatal. His death has left his family devastated and triggered a wave of grief across the village.

Snake Charmer Rakesh Kumar Was Bitten Twice During Rescue

According to reports, Rakesh received information about a snake inside a house in Chhapra village last night. Despite the late hour, he immediately reached the spot to catch the snake and remove it from the house. While attempting to rescue the residents from the dangerous reptile, the snake bit him twice. His condition began to deteriorate soon after the incident.

Family Took Him for Treatment as His Condition Worsened

After learning about the snakebite, Rakesh’s family members and local residents rushed to arrange medical assistance. According to his family, he was initially taken to receive homoeopathic medicine. However, his health continued to worsen, prompting them to seek further medical help without taking any chances.

He was then taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sakaldiha with the help of a 108 ambulance. Doctors examined Rakesh upon his arrival at the hospital. After conducting the examination, they declared him dead. The news left his family members in tears. His relatives were inconsolable as the tragic incident unfolded.

Police Send Body for Post-Mortem Examination

Following the incident, Sakaldiha police took possession of Rakesh’s body and completed the necessary legal formalities. The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Police are carrying out further action in the case as per the procedure.

Man Who Saved Others From Snakes Dies in Tragic Incident

Rakesh’s death has shocked residents of Sarai Balua and nearby areas. Villagers said he was skilled at catching snakes and would respond whenever someone reported a snake inside their home. He often left his house at night to help people in need.

Residents recalled that Rakesh had saved several families from potentially dangerous encounters with venomous snakes. His death has left the community grieving. His death has left the villagers in a state of grief, as the man who had spent years protecting others lost his life during one such rescue attempt.