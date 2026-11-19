A video purportedly showing a retired Army personnel and his daughter firing shots from a gun during Chhath Puja celebrations in Bihar’s Bhagalpur has gone viral on social media. The footage, reportedly recorded in Bihpur Madhya Panchayat, shows the father-daughter duo holding a firearm and opening fire in the presence of several other people. The incident has sparked discussions in the area, with questions being raised over the alleged celebratory firing. Police have said that the video will be investigated. However, NewsX does not confirm the authenticity of the viral video or the claims being made about the incident.

Viral Video Shows Father-Daughter Duo Firing Gun

In the video circulating on social media, a young woman can be seen firing a gun alongside her father. A few other people are also visible standing behind them as the shots are allegedly fired. The man featured in the footage is reportedly a retired Army personnel. According to claims accompanying the video, he and his daughter allegedly used a licensed firearm during Chhath Puja celebrations. The video is said to have been shared through a social media account under the name Komal Kumari. However, the date and exact circumstances of the recording have not been independently verified.





Police To Verify Video, Investigate Circumstances

The viral footage has drawn attention in the area, prompting questions about the alleged use of firearms during festive celebrations. Headquarters DSP and acting SDPO Manoj Kumar Suman said that the police would investigate the video. He stated that officials would verify the authenticity of the footage and establish the facts surrounding the incident. The DSP further said that appropriate legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Official Confirmation Awaited

As of now, the police have not confirmed the identities of everyone seen in the video or established the exact circumstances under which the firing allegedly took place. The investigation is expected to clarify whether the firearm was licensed and whether any legal provisions were violated. The incident has drawn attention to the risks associated with celebratory firing. Further details are awaited as the police proceed with their inquiry.

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