In a major breakthrough in the Nagpur armed robbery case, police have recovered Rs 3.28 crore of the Rs 3.74 crore stolen cash from beneath a heap of cattle fodder on an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. The huge amount of cash was concealed in three sacks at a farm in Dorli village. According to police information, two accused have been arrested in connection with the robbery, while six others remain absconding. Investigators are continuing their search for the remaining accused and the untraced Rs 46 lakh.

Rs 3.28 Crore Hidden Under Cattle Fodder

According to police sources, one of the accused, identified as Shubham, had allegedly transported the stolen cash to the agricultural field around four days before its recovery. The money was packed into three sacks and hidden beneath a heap of cattle fodder to avoid detection. Following the recovery, the cash was brought to the Dorli gram panchayat office, where a team from the Nagpur Crime Branch began counting the currency notes. Police are also likely to conduct further raids at different locations in Balaghat district, including the Rampayli area, where investigators suspect the remaining stolen amount could be concealed.

नागपुर से लूटे गए 3.74 करोड़ रुपए मध्य प्रदेश के बालाघाट में भूसे के नीचे से मिले ◆ पुलिस ने अब तक 2 को किया गिरफ्तार, 6 की तलाश जारी ◆ नागपुर से जांच करते हुए पुलिस मध्य प्रदेश पहुंच गई #MadhyaPradesh | Madhya Pradesh | Balaghat | Nagpur | #Nagpur https://t.co/qSNd9VhfeO — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 25, 2026

Armed Robbery in Nagpur: How Was the Cash Stolen?

The robbery took place in Nagpur’s Tulsinagar area, where armed men allegedly attacked employees of businessman Suresh Parmar with knives before fleeing in an SUV carrying Rs 3.74 crore. During the investigation, police discovered that the accused had allegedly conducted a recce of the businessman’s residence before executing the robbery. Investigators found that a car booked through the Zoomcar app was allegedly used to survey the location and plan the crime.

Six Accused Still Absconding

While two accused have been arrested and Rs 3.28 crore recovered, police are searching for six other suspects. The remaining Rs 46 lakh is yet to be traced. Investigators are examining possible hiding locations and conducting further searches to recover the entire stolen amount. The investigation is underway.

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