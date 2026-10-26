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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?

Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?

Police seized Rs 4 crore in cash hidden inside a secret compartment of a pickup truck in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. Two men were detained as investigators traced the money’s origin and destination.

Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment - Who Tipped Off Durg Police?
Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment - Who Tipped Off Durg Police?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 19:59 IST

At first glance, the white pickup truck that police stopped in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district looked like any other vehicle on the highway. It was nearly empty, the questions put to the two men inside seemed routine, and nothing in the cabin or the load area raised alarm.

It was only when officers searched the vehicle thoroughly that the picture changed. At the rear, a specially built compartment had been concealed, and inside it were bundles of currency totalling Rs 4 crore.

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What Was Found and Where

Police said on Monday that the cash was recovered near Dabrapara in the Khursipar police station area of Durg district. The pickup was reportedly travelling from Raipur toward Nagpur. After the search, two people, including the driver, were taken into custody for questioning.

How the Tip Led Police to the Truck

According to DIG Vijay Agrawal, the police first received information that a large amount of money was being moved by pickup truck from the Abhanpur area of Raipur to Nagpur. A team from Khursipar police station and the Crime Branch then took positions near the Kumhari toll plaza.

When the suspicious pickup arrived, the police began following it. They intercepted the vehicle near Dabrapara in Khursipar. Additional SP Shobhraj Agrawal said the truck appeared empty during the first inspection and preliminary questioning, but a closer search uncovered the modified compartment at the back.

The Count

The currency bundles were counted with a machine, and the total came to Rs 4 crore, according to the DIG. Police have not said in what denominations the cash was held.

Who Are the Two Men in Custody?

The two people have been identified as the driver, Bhavesh Bhai, and Vishnu Dev Dubey. Both are being questioned about where the money came from and where it was meant to go.

What the Questioning Has Revealed So Far

An official said that during interrogation it emerged that the cash had been loaded in Raipur and was being moved via Nagpur. The intended destination, the official said, was Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation is at an early stage. The Additional SP said further action would depend on the facts that come to light.

Income Tax Department Brought In

Police have informed the Income Tax Department of the seizure, and the case is expected to be handed over to it for further action. The department’s steps will depend on what is found about the origin of the money and its destination.

Who Tipped Off the Police?

The question in the headline remains unanswered. Police have said only that they received information and have not said who provided it or how reliable the source was. The identity of the informant has not been disclosed.

Questions the Investigation Must Answer

Several important points are still open. Who owns the Rs 4 crore, and is it linked to a business, a hawala style transfer or something else? Who arranged for the secret compartment to be built into the truck? What was meant to happen to the cash when it reached Uttar Pradesh? Police have said they are examining the whole network and the role of everyone connected with the money. With the Income Tax Department now in the picture, the answers from Bhavesh Bhai and Vishnu Dev Dubey, and the trail they point to, will decide whether this remains a one off seizure or turns out to be part of a larger operation.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

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Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?
Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?
Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?
Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?
Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?

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