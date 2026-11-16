WATCH VIDEO: ‘Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do’: Thai YouTuber Faces Disgusting Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

Nighttime livestreaming in the City of Lakes turned ugly when an unidentified stranger approached Thai-French YouTuber JustKeth for something way beyond a selfie while she was in the process of filming.

A Solo Traveller, A Live Audience

JustKeth is a Thai-French YouTuber and a regular IRL streamer, who has been travelling around India lately. She is famous for her outdoor and travel streams. As she has visited Mumbai, Udaipur and Jaipur during her journey through India.

One night, she was filming in Udaipur, Rajasthan like she always does, walking around outside, talking with her audience and showing her surroundings.

The Stranger Who Walked Up

During the livestream, a man approached her. It is quite usual for a travel streamer to get selfies requested by people. Nothing unusual happened during the first few moments.

But he did not want her to take a picture with him.

“Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do”

According to the recording, he asked the YouTuber to give him a kiss straight on the lips, instead of taking a selfie. The request was made by a complete stranger on the streets of India in full sight of Keth’s live audience.

Keth’s reaction was visible to everyone watching. She appeared taken aback and awkward, and she can be heard clearly refusing his demand.

A Thai YouTuber was harassed during a livestream in Udaipur, where a man demanded a lip kiss instead of a selfie. This is disgusting. No woman should have to face such harassment while travelling in India. https://t.co/jsxknrVlBu — Sarcastic. (@Sarcaztick) November 15, 2026

No Escape from The Broadcast

The situation was further made difficult due to the live broadcasting aspect of it. What started out as a personal ordeal was suddenly being viewed by her followers as she was dealing with it.

Keth later broadcasted the video clip through her streaming channels, including Instagram and YouTube, and it has since then become viral.

Reacting Online

The clip was shared by X account @iNikhilsaini and called for condemnation against men who presume that foreign women visiting India would take kindly to such advances on the basis of their country.

A large number of people reacting to the situation were shocked by the man’s boldness. Other people called for more attention towards the case. This incident has once again sparked the discussion regarding how foreign women visiting India are treated.

Official Silence

As of November 15, no complaints from the police have been made. The man involved has not yet been found, nor have any measures from the system against this act been taken yet.

What Happens Next?

For now, the clip continues to circulate and the conversation online is growing louder. Will the man be traced? Will a complaint be filed? And will the attention push authorities to respond? Those questions are still open.

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