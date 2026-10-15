Watch Video: Senior IAS Officer ‘Abuses’ Woman J&K Officer During Review Meet, Triggers Row

A video showing a heated exchange between senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan and woman JKAS officer Beenish Wani during an official meeting in Srinagar has triggered a controversy in Jammu and Kashmir’s bureaucracy. The incident took place during a review meeting of Mission YUVA at the Civil Secretariat, where Ranjan allegedly used abusive language against Wani during a discussion on the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). The matter has also drawn political attention, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti seeking action against the senior officer.

What Happened During the Mission YUVA Meeting?

According to the video, the disagreement began during a discussion about NRLM’s role in Mission YUVA. Ranjan questioned the need for NRLM’s involvement and reportedly said that the organisation was only a supporting agency, not the main authority. Wani responded that NRLM was not the main authority but was needed to provide assistance.

The exchange then grew increasingly tense, with Ranjan allegedly telling her to “shut up” and asking, “How dare you talk to me like this?” In the video, Ranjan is also heard saying, “I am your boss, stupid,” and using other abusive language. Wani appears to ask him to let her explain her position and questions why he is shouting at her.

Reports further claim that Ranjan threatened to suspend Wani and instructed officials to prepare a suspension order and write to the General Administration Department (GAD) seeking her dismissal. Several officials reportedly joined the meeting virtually. The full context of the exchange and any subsequent official action remain important to understanding the incident.





Who Is Kumar Rajeev Ranjan?

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan is a 2010-batch IAS officer who is currently serving as the Administrative Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir’s Labour and Employment Department. His career has also drawn scrutiny in the past. In 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered his suspension following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case involving the alleged issuance of numerous arms licences on the basis of forged documents. He was later reinstated in 2021.

ltija Mufti Seeks Suspension

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has called for action against Ranjan over the reported exchange. Her demand has brought further attention to the incident and raised questions about professional conduct and accountability within the administration. The controversy has also put the spotlight on the treatment of women officers in the workplace and the importance of maintaining respectful conduct during official meetings. Any disciplinary action against Ranjan or Wani would depend on the government’s assessment and the findings of any inquiry.

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