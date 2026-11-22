A bizarre theft incident recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has left people amused and confused. A domestic servant slipped his hand into his employer’s pocket while he was sleeping. The servant had the chance to steal the entire bundle of cash worth thousands of rupees. However, he reportedly picked only a Rs 500 note and then returned the remaining bundle to the pocket and went back to sleep on another bed.

The incident took place in Til Begumpur village, under the Sikandrabad police station area. Locals are now jokingly calling the servant a ‘principled thief’ because of his unusual way of stealing.

Servant Takes Only Rs 500 From Bundle Of Cash

According to reports, the employer, Kallu Mewati, was sleeping on a cot at his home. A thick bundle of Rs 500 notes was kept inside the pocket of his kurta, which was lying near his head.

The servant allegedly noticed the opportunity and quietly put his hand inside the kurta’s pocket. However, instead of taking the entire bundle, he removed only one Rs 500 note. He then placed the remaining bundle back inside the pocket and casually went to sleep on a nearby bed.

सिद्धान्तवादी चोर… बुलंदशहर: मालिक खाट के सिरहाने कुर्ता रखकर सो रहे थे। मुलाजिम आया। कुर्ते की जेब में रखी 500 रुपये के नोटों की गड्डी से 500 का एक नोट निकाला और पास में पड़े बिस्तर में सो गया। हर रोज की तरह मालिक ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक की तो नौकर की करतूत सामने आई। हालांकि नौकर चाहता तो सारा माल साफ कर के चंपत हो सकता था, मगर उसको जरूरत सिर्फ 500 रुपये की थी। — Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) November 22, 2026

CCTV Camera Captures Entire Theft

This unusual case was revealed the day after Kallu Mewati reviewed the footage from his CCTV for the last 24 hours. The CCTV had captured everything that took place there. It is reported that the CCTV footage showed the servant taking out one note from the bundle and putting the rest of the money in his pocket. This is when the employer realised that money had gone missing.

Servant Apologises and Runs Away After Being Caught

According to the report, the owner, Kallu Mewati, called the servant and showed him the CCTV footage. The servant apologised to his employer after being caught. Seeing this, he got scared of police action and that’s why he ran away from there.