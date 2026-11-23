She walked into Lisadi Gate police station on Saturday evening carrying her own cut hair. According to her complaint, an argument over colouring it had turned into an attack.

A Marriage Of Three Years

A woman who lives in the Summer Garden area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, married about three years ago. She has two children.

She says her husband suspects her of having an affair and beats her every day. These are her allegations, and his side has not been reported.

Saturday: A Question About Hair Colour

On Saturday, according to her complaint, she suggested colouring her hair. Her husband became angry.

The details available do not say what was said, or what time it happened.

The Assault

The woman alleges that her husband, her mother in law and her two brothers in law attacked her. She says they beat her and cut off her braid.

The Acid Allegation

She also alleges that, during the assault, her in laws attempted to throw acid on her and threatened to do so. She says she feared for her life.

This is the most serious part of her complaint. Police have not confirmed it in the details available, and the report does not say whether any acid was found.

मेरठ : प्रेम प्रसंग के शक में महिला चोटी काटी कटी हुई चोटी लेकर लिसाड़ीगेट थाने पहुंची पीड़िता। पुलिस ने पति को हिरासत में लिया। #meerut #uttarpradesh #video #viralvideo #viralpost #viralreelsvideo #viral https://t.co/sGGzX7eEUC — vinay sharma (@VinayReport) November 21, 2026

Neighbours Call 112

On hearing the sound, they phoned the emergency hotline 112. Her life was saved when the police came to her rescue, the report mentions.

At The Police Station

She reported to the Lisadi Gate police station on Saturday evening with her chopped braid held in her hands. She lodged an FIR against four people: her husband, her mother-in-law, and her two brothers-in-law.

She has pleaded for stringent action and sought protection from them.

What Police Have To Say

Kotwali Circle Officer Sangram Singh said there is a complaint from a lady residing in Summer Garden, in which she states that her husband beats her and choppes her hair. He added that her complaint has been noted, a case is being registered and further legal proceedings are underway.

What Remains Unknown

It is not known from the report whether any of the four has been arrested or interrogated, or if she required medical help. Neither is known about where she stays or what has happened to her children.

What Happens Next?

Will police register a case and arrest the four people she names? Will the acid allegation be investigated, and will it be added to the case? Will the woman get protection and a safe place to stay? What will the husband and his family say? And what will happen to the two children? Police have not said.

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