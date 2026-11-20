A shocking incident has been reported from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, where a medical student was allegedly forcibly taken away by a group of people from her college campus. The incident reportedly took place following a dispute over her relationship with a man from another religion.

The Mangaluru police have launched a search operation to trace the woman and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Medical Student Allegedly Dragged Into Thar From College

The incident took place on Thursday at Kanachur Medical College in Deralakatte, Mangaluru. The matter came to light after videos purportedly showing a group of people dragging the student into a Mahindra Thar went viral on social media on Friday. The vehicle was then seen leaving the college campus.

The videos triggered concerns over the circumstances in which the woman was taken away. However, The Indian Express could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral clips. Taking cognisance of the videos, the police registered a case and began efforts to trace the student.

Family Allegedly Opposed Her Relationship With Hindu Man

According to preliminary police information, the woman is a Muslim and was reportedly in a relationship with a Hindu man. Her family allegedly opposed the relationship. The group suspected of taking her away from the college campus is believed to include her family members.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. The police are also trying to establish where the woman is currently staying and whether she was taken away against her wishes.

Police Commissioner Says Woman Has Right To Choose Partner

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H confirmed that the woman is an adult and has the legal right to decide where she wants to live and whom she wishes to be with.

Commenting on the incident, he said, “Forcibly taking her away against her will amounts to an offence, and I have directed the jurisdictional police to investigate the incident and trace her at the earliest.”

The police are now working to establish the sequence of events and locate the student. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.