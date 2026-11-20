The Polai Jagir village in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed a sad day on Thursday evening, as people from thousands gathered there for a final goodbye to Army soldier Pawan Yadav, who died in an accident while performing his duties in Jammu & Kashmir.

His mortal remains reached his home village at around 6:45 PM. His body, draped in the Tricolor, was welcomed with teary eyes, patriotic slogans, and tributes. People from neighboring villages also arrived to pay their last respects.

The funeral procession was conducted with full military honours. Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Martyr Pawan Yadav Amar Rahe” echoed through the village.

Wife’s Emotional Words Leave Everyone In Tears

One of the most heartbreaking moments came when Pawan Yadav’s wife paid her final respects to her husband. With tears in her eyes, she remembered him and said, “Pawan, you are a lion.”

Her emotional words left family members and villagers deeply moved. Pawan’s father, Chatar Singh Yadav, brother Pankaj Yadav and other relatives also bid him a tearful farewell. His eldest son, Hit, lit the funeral pyre as Army personnel and police officials stood in attendance. The soldier was given a guard of honour as part of his final farewell.

Pawan Was About To Return Home On 28-Day Leave

The family’s grief was made even more painful by the fact that Pawan was preparing to return home. According to his family, he was serving in the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. He lost his life in an accident while on duty on Tuesday.

As reported by NDTV, Pawan was just days away from returning home on a 28-day leave. His family had been eagerly waiting to welcome him. However, instead of seeing their loved one return home, they received the heartbreaking news of his death.

MP, MLA And Senior Officials Pay Tribute

A number of politicians and officials were there at the funeral service to pay homage. Regional MP, Mr Mahendra Singh Solanki, MLA Dr Rajesh Sonkar, ex-minister Mr Sajjan Singh Verma and ex-MLA Rajendra Verma were some of those who paid homage.

Dewas Collector Ms Neha Meena, SDM Anand Malviya, Tehsildar Neha Shah, Deputy Tehsildar Jagriti Jat and SDOP Rahul Khare also laid wreaths. The village said good-bye to Pawan in full military honours. But the pain of the family was difficult to be expressed in words.