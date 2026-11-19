A routine act of feeding a stray bull triggered a violent fight between two groups of shopkeepers in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar on Thursday. The incident took place on the busy Station Road, where a heated argument quickly turned into a street brawl.

According to a post shared on X, the dispute had been building for several days. One local shopkeeper had reportedly been regularly feeding a stray bull outside his store. However, the animal would often wander into neighbouring shops after eating.

This allegedly disrupted business, damaged goods and created problems for customers and shop employees.

How a Dispute Over a Bull Turned Into a Street Fight

Tensions between the neighbouring traders continued to rise as the bull repeatedly entered nearby establishments. The situation escalated on Thursday when the animal once again wandered into other shops after being fed. Frustrated shopkeepers confronted the trader responsible for feeding it.

What started as a verbal argument soon turned physical. Supporters from both sides joined the confrontation, leading to a clash between the rival groups. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as shopkeepers fought openly in the middle of the busy market road.

सांड को लेकर व्यापारियों के दो गुट भिड़े कोटद्वार के स्टेशन रोड पर सांड को लेकर व्यापारियों के दो गुटों के बीच विवाद हो गया। देखते ही देखते कहासुनी ने मारपीट का रूप ले लिया। इसके बाद बाजार में करीब आधे घंटे तक जमकर हंगामा हुआ। जानकारी के अनुसार, एक व्यापारी अपनी दुकान के बाहर सांड को चारा खिलाता था। बताया जा रहा है कि सांड चारा खाने के बाद आसपास की अन्य दुकानों में भी घुसने का प्रयास करता था। इसी बात को लेकर व्यापारियों के बीच नाराजगी बढ़ने लगी और गुरुवार दोपहर मामला इतना बढ़ गया कि दोनों पक्ष आमने-सामने आ गए। देखते ही देखते दोनों गुटों के बीच मारपीट शुरू हो गई। — Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) November 19, 2026

Kotdwar Station Road Comes to a Standstill

The fight continued for nearly 30 minutes, creating a major disturbance in the commercial area. Loud arguments, physical scuffles and crowds of onlookers brought activity on Station Road to a temporary halt. Several nearby businesses were also forced to stop their operations until the situation was brought under control.

Stray Cattle Problem Raises Civic Concerns

This incident highlighted the growing problem of stray cattle, which has become quite common in Uttarakhand’s crowded marketplace. Stray animals entering commercial establishments can create safety risks, damage merchandise and affect daily business. The absence of designated feeding areas and proper cattle management can also trigger disputes between residents and shopkeepers.

What began as an attempt to feed a stray animal ultimately turned into a confrontation between neighbouring traders, raising questions about managing stray cattle in busy market areas.