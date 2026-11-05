Watch Video: Shopkeeper Weeps, Lies In Front Of Municipal Officer’s Car In Bahraich; What Is His Allegation?

A biryani vendor’s desperate protest brought traffic to a standstill at Chandpura intersection in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, November 4, after he lay down in front of the official vehicle of Nagar Palika Executive Officer (EO) Pramita Singh. The vendor, identified as Zubair, broke down while alleging that municipal inspector Govind Mishra had demanded Rs 50,000 to let him run his stall without interference. Zubair claimed he had already paid Rs 10,000 but lost his business after failing to arrange the remaining Rs 40,000. The incident took place around 1 pm and has now led to a magistrate-level inquiry.

Bribe allegation in Uttar Pradesh: Vendor names inspector Govind Mishra

Reports say that according to Zubair, he ran a biryani shop at a local stand until municipal officials dismantled it during an anti-encroachment drive. He alleged that Mishra had demanded Rs 50,000 to protect the stall from removal. Zubair claimed he paid Rs 10,000 in cash but could not immediately arrange the remaining amount.

Explaining his situation to reporters, he said, “I had a biryani shop at the stand; he broke it down. He said if you give Rs 50,000, you can stay here, if you don’t give it, we will smash it and throw it away. I paid him Rs 10,000, after which Rs 40,000 was left. I told him I would earn and pay him slowly. Since I couldn’t pay, they broke it down, my business has been shut for a month now.”

Uttar Pradesh vendor alleges threats after failing to pay remaining Rs 40,000

As per reports, when asked to identify the official, Zubair named Govind Mishra, describing him as a Nagar Palika inspector. He alleged that Mishra continued demanding the remaining Rs 40,000 despite receiving the initial payment.

“He took Rs 10,000 and even after that, he was demanding Rs 40,000. I had told him I would earn and give it, how will I give it when my business isn’t even allowed to set up? Tell me! After that, they were saying they would register a case against me… telling me to take my money back,” he told reporters.

EO assures action as Uttar Pradesh administration orders magistrate inquiry

Reportedly, as the situation turned chaotic and people gathered around the vehicle, EO Pramita Singh tried to calm the distressed vendor. She told him, “Tum kyun paisa levao, tumhara lagwaya jayega. Kyun pareshan ho,” meaning, “Why are you handing over money? Your shop will be set up. Why are you distressed?”

The incident has prompted senior district officials to initiate a formal magistrate-level inquiry into the bribery allegations against Mishra. Singh said a transparent and impartial investigation was underway. Further legal and administrative action will be taken according to the applicable rules after the magistrate submits the fact-finding report.

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