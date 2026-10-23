Watch Video: Singer Roshan Rohi’s Stage Show Turns Chaotic After 3-4 Songs, Stone-Pelting and Lathi-Charge Reports Surface From Giridih

A stage show featuring Magahi singer Roshan Rohi descended into chaos in Manikbad village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district after a dispute reportedly broke out midway through the programme organised following Durga Puja. The event, held in Deori block, also featured Nisha Dubey and other artists and was organised under the patronage of Pawan Bihari. Reports of a physical altercation, stone-pelting and a possible police lathi charge emerged, but officials have yet to confirm the details or reports of injuries.





What happened at the Manikbad stage show?

A large crowd had gathered in Manikbad to watch the artists perform. The programme reportedly began normally, but the atmosphere changed after three to four songs, when a dispute broke out at the venue.

It is said that the argument became so heated that a scene erupted among the people who were there. But what caused the argument and the people involved in it still remain unclear.

Manikbad show reports stone pelting and clash

Early reports point towards people being involved in a physical altercation wherein stone pelting and even lathi charge by police may have occurred. There have been speculations about video clips of the incident becoming available.

However, these details remain unconfirmed. There is no official information yet on how many people were injured, the condition of any injured individuals or the circumstances that may have led to police action in Manikbad.

Police statement awaited after Manikbad ruckus

The incident has raised questions about what triggered the violence during the post-Durga Puja programme in Manikbad. The exact sequence of events and the action taken by the authorities are still unclear.

A detailed statement from the police or Giridih district administration is awaited. The situation is expected to become clearer once officials confirm the cause of the dispute, whether a lathi charge took place and whether anyone was injured.

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