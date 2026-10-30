Watch Video: Sky Suddenly Turns Deep Blood-Red in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Leaving People Stunned—What Caused This Rare Phenomenon?

The sky over parts of Chhattisgarh reportedly turned a frightening shade of red as strong winds and unstable weather conditions swept across the region. The unusual sight left residents surprised, with several videos and pictures of the reddish skies quickly gaining attention on social media. The spectacle appeared as parts of central India faced warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The weather conditions were linked to the movement of Cyclone Arnab’s remnants further inland after the storm weakened.

Why Did Chhattisgarh’s Sky Turn Blood Red?

Although the unusual weather conditions may have played a role, there is no confirmed evidence directly linking Cyclone Arnab to the reddish skies. Atmospheric conditions, dust particles, cloud cover and the position of the Sun can all affect how the sky looks.

One possible explanation is Rayleigh scattering. This happens when sunlight passes through the atmosphere and shorter wavelengths, such as blue light, get scattered more strongly than longer wavelengths. During sunrise and sunset, sunlight travels through a thicker layer of the atmosphere. This allows red and orange colours to become more visible.

Dust, smoke and water droplets can further change how sunlight spreads, sometimes creating dramatic shades of red and orange. However, identifying the exact reason behind the Chhattisgarh phenomenon would require detailed atmospheric observations from the time.

Unusual red skies have reportedly been witnessed in some parts of Chhattisgarh as strong winds associated with the weather system named Cyclone Arnab sweep across the region. The striking visuals have caught attention on social media, with residents sharing footage of the unusual sky. Wind speeds have reportedly reached 60-80 km/h, with gusts of up to 90 km/h. The conditions have raised concerns about potential damage, fallen trees and disruptions, particularly in areas exposed to strong winds. However, the cause of the red appearance has not been independently confirmed, and the reported cyclone details should be checked against official India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletins before publication. Residents are advised to follow official weather alerts and local authorities’ instructions. — Omprakash Sirvi (SR) (@imOmprakashhh) October 29, 2026

Strong Winds of Up to 90 Kmph Raise Concerns

The unusual skies appeared alongside reports of strong winds reaching 60–80 kmph. Gusts reportedly touched 90 kmph in some affected areas. Such powerful winds can uproot trees, damage weak structures and disrupt electricity supplies. They can also make road travel dangerous, especially during thunderstorms.

Cyclone Arnab’s Remnants Continue Moving Inland

Cyclone Arnab weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, its remnants continued moving inland, bringing the possibility of rainfall and unsettled weather across several states. While the blood-red skies caught everyone’s attention, the accompanying strong winds and thunderstorms also raised concerns about local weather conditions.