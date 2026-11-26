A toddler broke down in tears and ran after her father as he left home to return to his military posting, in an emotional viral video that has struck a chord with social media users across India. The little girl can be seen struggling to say goodbye to her father, an Indian Army soldier, as he walks away carrying his luggage on a foggy winter morning. The viral video has prompted an outpouring of tributes to military families and the emotional sacrifices they make while soldiers serve away from home.

Viral video captures toddler’s heartbreaking goodbye to army father

The viral video shows the soldier walking down a paved residential lane lined with white buildings on an overcast, misty morning. Dressed in a dark winter jacket and a knit cap, he carries a large yellow backpack, a blue rolling suitcase and a smaller black bag as he prepares to leave.

His young daughter, around two years old, stands near their home watching him walk away. Wearing a white puffer jacket, brown trousers and a pink-and-white striped woollen cap, she struggles to hold back her tears.

Viral video shows little girl running after father in tears

As the father moves further down the lane, an adult woman behind the camera repeatedly tells the child in Hindi, “Bye kar do papa ko” (Say bye to papa).

However, instead of waving goodbye, the toddler bursts into loud sobs and runs down the path after him, trying to catch up before he reaches a waiting vehicle. Her continuous crying and desperate attempt to follow her father make the moment particularly emotional.

Viral video shared by news platforms draws tributes

Social media users have flooded the posts with messages of gratitude, pointing out that while soldiers take responsibility for guarding the country’s borders, their young children and families bear the emotional cost of prolonged separations.

The exact location and identity of the soldier have not been verified. However, the viral video has become a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices made by military families behind the country’s national service.

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