A woman climbed a mobile tower near Trishul Chowk in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, on Sunday evening after becoming upset over her son’s questioning by police in a molestation case involving a teenage girl. The incident triggered panic, drew a large crowd and led to a stampede-like situation when police tried to disperse onlookers. Several people were injured as they fell during the commotion.

The woman’s son had been summoned by Dineshpur Police after a complaint accusing him of molesting a teenage girl. She accompanied him to the police station but became angry over the delay in his release. She subsequently reached Rudrapur and climbed a mobile tower near Trishul Chowk.

A woman climbed a mobile tower near Trishul Chowk in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district, after her son was called to Dineshpur police station for questioning over an allegation of molestation involving a minor girl. She reportedly climbed the tower after becoming upset over her son not being released. Police, including CO Vibhav Saini, spoke to her over the phone for a long time before she finally came down safely. The incident drew a large crowd. MLA Shiv Arora also reached the spot. — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) November 22, 2026

How Uttarakhand police persuaded the woman to climb down

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring her down safely. CO Vibhav Saini personally spoke to the woman over the phone and repeatedly tried to convince her to come down.

After considerable efforts, she finally agreed to descend. MLA Shiv Arora also reached the location and sought details of the incident from police officers.

Uttarakhand tower incident triggers crowd chaos and injuries

There were a lot of people surrounding the tower who came to see the event taking place there. While the police were trying to disperse the crowd, there was a stampede situation in which several people fell and got hurt.

There was also traffic jam near Trishul Chowk because of all the chaos. Some people even surrounded the railings of the road side.

Traffic restored after Uttarakhand police intervention

Traffic police took charge of the situation, removed people gathered near the roadside and cleared the vehicles blocking the area. After these efforts, traffic movement around Trishul Chowk was eventually restored.

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