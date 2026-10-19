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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving

Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving

A speeding car plunged into a temple pond in Telangana, but the driver escaped just in time. Police are probing whether intoxication played a role.

Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond (Photo: X)
Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 17:36 IST

An alarming accident took place in Telangana after an overspeeding car fell into a pond outside a temple named Shivaganga in Maheshwaram. According to reports, the shocking accident occurred last night, October 18.

A terrifying video of the accident has gone viral on the internet, in which the exact scene of the Innova car plunging into the water can be seen. Efforts are being made to find and locate the car. The police are also probing whether the driver of the car was under the influence of liquor or was driving drowsily when the car met with the accident.

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Car Plunged Into Pond, Driver Managed to Escape

As per reports, the driver of the car fled the scene of the crime immediately by managing to open the car door. The police are also investigating how the car plunged into the pond.

Lady Lost Life After Car Fall in Pond in Kolkata

In another case that occurred in West Bengal some time ago, a lady lost her life when the car that she was driving lost control and ended up in a pond in Kolkata’s Keshtapur region in August. The car was submerged in the 10-to-12-foot-deep water, trapping the woman inside.

The dead woman has been identified as Sumitra Das, a Keshtapur resident. Reports indicate that earlier in the day, Das took her daughter to school via a scooter. She later went home and got out the family car reportedly to practice driving.

As she was trying to drive the car, Das is said to have lost control of the vehicle, which then drove into the nearby pond by Prafulla Kanan Utsav Garden. The vehicle immediately sank into the water with Das trapped inside. Some residents of the locality who witnessed the occurrence arrived at the scene. Several of them reportedly attempted to save her by entering the pond but could not rescue her from the submerged vehicle.

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Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving
Tags: breaking-newsCar AccidentDrunk Driving Probehome-hero-pos-3road accidentSpeeding CartelanganaTelangana newsTemple Pondviral video

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Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving

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Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving
Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving
Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving
Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving
Watch Video: Speeding Car Plunges Into Telangana Temple Pond, Driver Escapes Just in Time as Police Probe Suspected Drunk Driving

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