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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab

Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab

Police have traced the vehicle’s registration number and launched a manhunt for the absconding driver.

A speeding car smashed through toll barriers in Punjab’s Patiala, hit employee Amandeep Singh and dragged him on its bonnet for several metres. (Source:Screengrab)
A speeding car smashed through toll barriers in Punjab’s Patiala, hit employee Amandeep Singh and dragged him on its bonnet for several metres. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 22:29 IST

A shocking hit-and-run incident was reported in Punjab’s Patiala, where a speeding car allegedly broke through toll barriers, struck a toll plaza employee and dragged him on its bonnet for several metres. The employee sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is rapidly going viral. The footage shows a white car approaching the toll plaza as an employee attempts to stop it. Instead of slowing down, the driver appears to drive into the employee, leaving him on the bonnet as the vehicle continues moving for several metres. The injured employee has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Patiala district. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the driver, who fled the scene after the incident.

Viral Video Shows Car Hitting Toll Plaza Employee

The CCTV footage captures the moment the white car approaches the toll barriers and strikes the employee attempting to stop it. The vehicle continues moving with the employee on its bonnet, putting his life at serious risk. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of toll plaza workers, who often have to deal with motorists attempting to pass through barriers without stopping. The video has drawn attention online, with the incident highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of reckless driving and fleeing after a collision.

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Police Launch Manhunt for Absconding Driver

Police have confirmed that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver involved in the incident. According to officials, investigators have traced the vehicle’s registration number using CCTV footage from the toll plaza. The registration details are expected to help investigators establish the identity of the person driving the car at the time of the collision. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to locate the absconding driver.

Injured Employee Hospitalised

Amandeep Singh sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Further details about his condition have not been provided. The case has once again brought attention to road safety and the need for strict action against motorists who endanger others and flee after causing accidents.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab
Tags: Amandeep Singhcar drags toll workercctv footageDriver Flees After AccidentPatiala accident videoPatiala hit and runPatiala toll plaza incidentPunjab viral videospeeding car viral videotoll barrier crashtoll plaza worker hit by car

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Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab

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Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab
Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab
Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab
Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab
Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab

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