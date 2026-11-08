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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?

Eyewitnesses alleged that the two women inside the SUV appeared to be drunk and fled the scene with help from another car. The incident was reported near Gayatri Palace in Kalyanpur.

Chauhan was killed after a speeding Thar rammed into his scooter and dragged him for nearly 20 metres. (Source:Screengrab)
Chauhan was killed after a speeding Thar rammed into his scooter and dragged him for nearly 20 metres. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 20:51 IST

A 55-year-old scooter rider was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into his two-wheeler and dragged him for nearly 20 metres before crashing into the boundary wall of a house in Kanpur. The SUV driver and another woman accompanying her allegedly fled the scene with the help of people who arrived in another car, leaving the victim fatally injured. The deceased was identified as Santosh Singh Chauhan, a resident of Swaraj Nagar in Panki. He was returning home after shopping in Keshavpuram when the accident took place around 8 pm near Gayatri Palace in the Awas Vikas-3 area of Kalyanpur.

Thar Drags Scooter Rider Before Crashing Into House Wall

According to the account of the incident, the speeding SUV struck Chauhan’s scooter with such force that the two-wheeler became trapped underneath it. The vehicle dragged him for approximately 20 metres before crashing into the boundary wall of a nearby house. The impact left the scooter rider critically injured. The accident sparked panic in the neighbourhood, with local residents gathering at the spot. 

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Eyewitnesses Allege Women Were Drunk, Threats Made At Scene

Eyewitnesses alleged that the two women travelling in the Thar appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The allegations, however, have not been independently established. The SUV driver and her companion allegedly left the spot in another car that was called to pick them up. Residents further claimed that the occupants of the arriving car threatened people gathered at the scene, allegedly claiming to be relatives of a minister.

Victim Leaves Behind Wife And Two Children

Chauhan’s death has left his family devastated. He is survived by his wife, Sunita, son Rahul, who works as an engineer, and daughter Sakshi, who is employed with a multinational company in Bengaluru. The circumstances surrounding the accident, the allegations against the women and the claims of threats at the scene are likely to be key aspects of the investigation.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

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Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?
Tags: 20 metre dragAwas Vikas 3Gayatri Palacehome-hero-pos-4Kalyanpur accidentKanpur road accidentKanpur Thar accidentKanpur Viral VideoSantosh Singh Chauhanscooter rider killedspeeding TharThar SUV accident

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Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Speeding Thar Drags 55-Year-Old Scooter Rider For 20 Metres In Kanpur, Crashes Into House Wall; What Happened Next?

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