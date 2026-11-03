Watch Video: SpiceJet Passengers Lie Outside Aircraft After 8-Hour Delay Ends In Flight Cancellation At Gorakhpur Airport

The passengers had been on the aircraft, then off it, then in front of it. By the end of 1 November, a SpiceJet flight that was meant to take off in the evening had gone nowhere, and videos of the stand-off were all over social media.

A Delay That Kept Growing

SpiceJet flight SG 553 was scheduled to depart at 5.55 pm on 1 November. Passengers had boarded when trouble began. According to reports, the air conditioning in the cabin malfunctioned, and technicians spent nearly two hours trying to repair it. Passengers reportedly sat in discomfort inside the aircraft during that time.

The wait stretched on. In the end, the airline cancelled the flight. Reports describe the delay as lasting around eight hours.

Passengers on the Ground

When the cancellation came, some passengers lay down in front of the aircraft in protest. The scene was recorded and shared online. The video that went around showed passengers confused and angry, with many saying they had not been told clearly what was happening.

One passenger alleged that the crew mentioned an 8 pm restriction but gave no clear answers to questions.

“The Crew Just Left”: A Passenger’s Account

Passenger Vijay Lakshmi Mallya shared a video of the scene inside the aircraft, as passengers prepared to leave after the cancellation. In it, she alleged that the pilot and the crew walked away after making the announcement, leaving passengers panicking. She called the situation shocking and said a case should be filed. These are her allegations, and SpiceJet has not responded to them specifically.

What SpiceJet Says

In an official statement, SpiceJet said that on 1 November 2026, flight SG 553 was cancelled because of “watch hour” restrictions at Gorakhpur. The airline explained that Gorakhpur is a defence airport, and that its watch hours could not be extended beyond 9 pm.

SpiceJet said it had scheduled an additional commercial flight, SG 9553, on 2 November to carry the stranded passengers. It expressed regret for the inconvenience.

The Meaning of “Watch Hours”

At airports run by or shared with the armed forces, civil flights may use the runway only within a fixed window set by the defence authorities. That window is the “watch hour”. If a flight is late, it can run out of time, and an extension needs permission that may not be given. This is why a long delay can end in cancellation rather than a late departure. It is also why passengers question whether airlines should schedule flights so close to the cut-off.

Social Media Reaction

Users reacted with sarcasm and anger. One said he had worried about the airline going bankrupt only because of his refund, and joked that his prayers could end now that the money was back. Another mocked the “special package” of a ground-level experience with sleeper-class comfort. A third called it the worst experience with the airline and complained of delays in getting refunds.

These are individual opinions and say nothing of the airline’s overall record.

The Rights of a Stranded Passenger

In India, airlines are required under aviation rules to offer passengers help in the case of cancellations and long delays, such as refunds or alternative flights, and, in some cases, meals or accommodation. Whether SpiceJet gave such help on this night is a matter for the passengers and the regulator. The input does not say.

A Night Left Unanswered

The statement explains why the flight was cancelled. It does not explain why passengers were boarded, kept waiting for hours and told of the cancellation so late, or why the 8 pm and 9 pm limits are both mentioned. Those questions sit at the centre of the passengers’ anger.

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