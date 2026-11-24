A 30-year-old delivery worker was found dead inside his locked room at a boys’ hostel in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur Kala on Monday after students alerted the police over a strong foul smell coming from the room. The police and a forensic team had to break open the door to recover the body, which is suspected to have been lying there for several days. During a search of the room, investigators also found a diary containing a handwritten message: “Everyone has to die one day, so keep doing good deeds.” The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unclear.

Who was the deceased?

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Keshav Verma, a resident of Naugawan village under the Aliganj police station area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a delivery boy and had been staying at the boys’ hostel in Kalyanpur Kala for around a month.

Keshav’s family includes his father, Gopal Verma, his mother and a sister. His body was discovered after students staying in nearby rooms noticed a strong odour and became suspicious that something was wrong. They subsequently informed the police.

Police break open locked room in Kanpur hostel

After receiving the information, police personnel and a forensic team reached the hostel. As nobody responded and the room remained locked, the police broke down the door to enter. They found Keshav’s body inside, which appeared to be several days old.

The police brought the body out of the room, established the deceased’s identity and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The exact time and circumstances of his death have not yet been established.

Diary message found during Kanpur police investigation

Reports say that, during the search of Keshav’s room, investigators recovered a diary. One of its pages carried the message, “Everyone has to die one day, so keep doing good deeds.”

The police are examining the handwritten message along with other evidence recovered from the room. However, no conclusion has been reached about its significance or whether it has any connection with Keshav’s death.

Kanpur police await post-mortem report

According to reports, station in-charge Keshav Tiwari said preliminary information suggested that the deceased worked as a delivery boy. He added that the body appeared to be several days old and that the cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem report was received.

The body has been sent for examination, and the Kanpur police are investigating the case from all angles. Officials are examining the evidence collected from the hostel room and the diary entries as they try to establish what happened to the 30-year-old delivery worker.

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