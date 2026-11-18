Dozens of nursing students failed their exams. A group of ABVP students went to the college to raise it. By the end of the day, there were allegations of students being held and beaten, a viral video, and heavy police deployment.

Dozens Of Nursing Students Fail

At the Government Medical College in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, dozens of nursing students were declared failed. The result caused a stir at the college, which lies in the Orai Kotwali area.

How many students failed and in which exam has not been stated in the details available.

ABVP Students Go To Complain

A group of students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) went to the college to complain about the results. They wanted to put their concerns to the principal.

A Face Off With The Administration

However, the meeting did not remain peaceful. According to the report, ABVP students got into confrontation with the college administration. The reasons for such reaction are not known from the material I have.

The Allegations

It is claimed that those students who came for discussion with the principal were physically attacked. The other claim that is even more serious is that they were held as hostages and beaten up badly by college staff and junior doctors.

These are allegations. The college administration’s version has not been given in the available details.

A Video Goes Viral

A video of the clash has been circulating on social media. I have not seen it, so I cannot say what it shows or whether it confirms the allegations.

जालौन, उत्तर प्रदेश ➡️ जालौन के राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज में नर्सिंग के दर्जनों छात्र फेल होने पर बवाल ➡️ शिकायत करने पहुंचे ABVP छात्रों और कॉलेज प्रशासन में भिड़ंत ➡️ प्रिंसिपल से अपनी बात कहने पहुंचे छात्रों की पिटाई का आरोप ➡️ मारपीट के दौरान छात्रों को बंधक बनाकर कर्मचारियों और जूनियर डॉक्टरों ने जमकर पीटा ➡️ मेडिकल कॉलेज में मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल ➡️ सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने छात्रों को छुड़ाया ➡️ ABVP के छात्रों की पिटाई से जिले भर के छात्रों में आक्रोश ➡️ तनाव को देखते हुए 2 कंपनी PAC समेत भारी पुलिस बल तैनात ➡️ उरई कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज का मामला #Jalaun #MedicalCollege #ABVP #UPNews #HindiKhabar @dgpup @Uppolice @CMOfficeUP @jalaunpolice — हिन्दी ख़बर | Hindi Khabar 🇮🇳 (@HindiKhabar) November 18, 2026

Police Step In

On receiving information, police reached the spot and got the students released. The report does not say whether anyone was injured, taken to hospital or detained, or whether an FIR has been registered.

Anger Across The District

News of the alleged beating has angered students across the district, according to the report. To keep tension in check, a heavy police force, including two companies of PAC, has been deployed.

What Happens Next?

Will police register an FIR, and against whom? What does the college say about what happened, and will it order an inquiry? Will the nursing students who failed get their results reviewed? And will the anger among students lead to further protests in the district? None of this has been answered in the information available.

Also Read: Delhi Police To Supreme Court: Reel-Makers Cannot Claim Journalists’ Protection During Protests, Must Follow Crowd-Control Rules