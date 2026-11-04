Watch Video: Suspected Blast Near Rajasthan Railway Tracks; Two Pillars Damaged, 2 Trains Cancelled – What Happened?

Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, triggering an investigation and the cancellation of two passenger trains as a precautionary measure. The incident came amid the recent recovery of 7.5 kg of RDX from the border region, but police have ruled out any connection between the two cases so far.

Rajasthan railway track damaged, forensic team called to site

Police said it was too early to establish whether an explosion had taken place or what caused the damage. The steel reinforcement bars (rebars) inside the two cement pillars were left exposed following the incident. Senior police officials, along with railway personnel, have inspected the site.

Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar said the forensic team and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) had been called to examine the spot. “My team and I have already inspected the site, and railway officials are also present. Our forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are on their way. We will only be able to determine the exact cause once they arrive; it would be premature to conclude whether it was an explosion or something else. We are currently examining the scene to assess the situation further. There is no connection with the seized RDX,” he said.

Rajasthan police rule out link with 7.5 kg RDX recovery

The SP also specifically ruled out any link between the damaged railway structure and the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region. “There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now,” Harishankar said.

Police said the scene was being examined and the nature of the incident would become clear only after the forensic experts and bomb disposal personnel reached the location.

Rajasthan railway officials inspect damaged track components

According to the North Western Railway (NWR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and concerned railway officials promptly reached the site. During their inspection, they found two track sleepers, which are components supporting railway tracks, damaged.

As a safety measure and to facilitate the investigation, railway authorities cancelled two passenger trains, numbered 59711/12 and 59715/16. An investigation into the incident is underway.

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