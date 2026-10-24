LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Kumar has claimed he married a woman head constable in a temple after an MMS controversy. Police have said they will investigate the viral video.

Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal. (Image Credit: @Zuber_Akhtar1/X)
Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal. (Image Credit: @Zuber_Akhtar1/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 10:30 IST

Neeraj Kumar, the Station House Officer of Badhapur police station who was suspended by the Bijnor SP over an obscene video shared in the station’s WhatsApp group, has claimed that he married a woman head constable in a temple. A video that surfaced on Friday evening shows the two together and says they intend to live as a couple. SP (Rural) Gautam Rai said the police will take note of the video and inquire into it.

Three Days Ago: A Video That Shook The Force

The trouble began when an obscene video was circulated on the official group of the police station. The SP suspended Neeraj Kumar after the allegation that he had spread a video of a woman constable. In the message you shared, the video was also described as his own, featuring a woman police officer. The two accounts differ, and the exact nature of the clip has not been established.

You Might Be Interested In

A Husband’s Call To The SP

After the video went around, a constable posted with the Railway Police called the Bijnor SP. He said his wife was missing and named Neeraj Kumar as the person he suspected. What came of the missing person complaint has not been reported.

Friday Evening: A Temple, A Vow And A Twist

On Friday evening, a new video appeared. It shows Neeraj Kumar standing in a temple, introducing himself by name. Beside him stands a woman with vermilion in her hair parting. She says they have married “mentally”, but some legal hurdles remain.

The couple, in the video, promise to stay together. Social marriage, they say, will follow once the legal obstacles are cleared.

Who Is The Woman?

Police sources say the woman in the video is a head constable posted with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Police have not officially confirmed her identity, and she is not named here.

What Police Say

SP (Rural) Gautam Rai said the marriage video has been noticed and will be looked into. No further official statement has been reported.

The Questions That Remain

It is not clear when and where the video was shot, or whether any ceremony took place. The “legal hurdle” the woman mentions has not been explained. It is also unconfirmed whether the woman in the video is the same person the Railway Police constable reported missing, or what her husband, if she has one, says. The two have not been reported to have commented beyond the video.

What Could Happen Next

The inquiry will have to establish the facts behind both videos, and whether service rules were broken. The department could add action against the woman head constable if the claim holds up, and the missing person complaint will need a clear closure. Whether the suspension is followed by a full departmental inquiry may depend on what the investigators find.

Also Read: Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River in Rajnandgaon- What happened Next?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal
Tags: Bijnor caseBijnor mms caseBijnor mms scandlehome-hero-pos-1regional newsviral video

RELATED News

UP Teacher Vacancies: 20,382 Posts Announced In Government-Aided Secondary Schools- Know The Complete Recruitment Process And Details

Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

5-Year-Old Son Dies After Drinking Milk, Father Accuses Estranged Wife of Poisoning Milk Given to Two Sons and Her Partner

LATEST NEWS

Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

Silicon Valley Open 2026: Anahat Singh Bows Out Of Tournament After Losing To Sivasangari Subramaniam In Semi-Finals

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Standing Ovation From Royal Guests in Entire Auditorium Before Receiving Princess of Asturias Award

Ballon d’Or 2026: All You Need to Know – When and Where is Ceremony, How is Winner Decided, Favourites, Full List of Contenders, Women’s Contenders, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 982nd Career Goal in Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League, Closes In On 1000-Goal Mark

5-Year-Old Son Dies After Drinking Milk, Father Accuses Estranged Wife of Poisoning Milk Given to Two Sons and Her Partner

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal Wreaks Havoc With Ton as India Thrash Zimbabwe to Win Series Opener

Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal
Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal
Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal
Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal
Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

QUICK LINKS