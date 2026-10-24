Watch Video: Suspended Bijnor SHO Neeraj Tomar Claims Temple Marriage With Woman Cop After MMS Scandal

Neeraj Kumar, the Station House Officer of Badhapur police station who was suspended by the Bijnor SP over an obscene video shared in the station’s WhatsApp group, has claimed that he married a woman head constable in a temple. A video that surfaced on Friday evening shows the two together and says they intend to live as a couple. SP (Rural) Gautam Rai said the police will take note of the video and inquire into it.

Three Days Ago: A Video That Shook The Force

The trouble began when an obscene video was circulated on the official group of the police station. The SP suspended Neeraj Kumar after the allegation that he had spread a video of a woman constable. In the message you shared, the video was also described as his own, featuring a woman police officer. The two accounts differ, and the exact nature of the clip has not been established.

A Husband’s Call To The SP

After the video went around, a constable posted with the Railway Police called the Bijnor SP. He said his wife was missing and named Neeraj Kumar as the person he suspected. What came of the missing person complaint has not been reported.

Friday Evening: A Temple, A Vow And A Twist

On Friday evening, a new video appeared. It shows Neeraj Kumar standing in a temple, introducing himself by name. Beside him stands a woman with vermilion in her hair parting. She says they have married “mentally”, but some legal hurdles remain.

The couple, in the video, promise to stay together. Social marriage, they say, will follow once the legal obstacles are cleared.

UP- बिजनौर पुलिस के ऑफिशियल ग्रुप में पिछले दिनों एक SHO ने अश्लील वीडियो (MMS) शेयर कर दिया था। यह वीडियो खुद उसका था और एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी के साथ था। हड़कंप मचा और जांच के बाद SP ने इंस्पेक्टर नीरज तोमर को सस्पैंड कर दिया। मगर अब खेल पलट गया है। महिला पुलिसकर्मी के साथ सस्पैन्डेड इंस्पेक्टर का एक वीडियो आया है। दोनों बता रहे है कि उन्होने मंदिर में शादी कर ली है। सामाजिक शादी कानूनी बाधा दूर होने के बाद कर ली जायेगी। — Zuber Akhtar (@Zuber_Akhtar1) October 24, 2026

Who Is The Woman?

Police sources say the woman in the video is a head constable posted with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Police have not officially confirmed her identity, and she is not named here.

What Police Say

SP (Rural) Gautam Rai said the marriage video has been noticed and will be looked into. No further official statement has been reported.

The Questions That Remain

It is not clear when and where the video was shot, or whether any ceremony took place. The “legal hurdle” the woman mentions has not been explained. It is also unconfirmed whether the woman in the video is the same person the Railway Police constable reported missing, or what her husband, if she has one, says. The two have not been reported to have commented beyond the video.

What Could Happen Next

The inquiry will have to establish the facts behind both videos, and whether service rules were broken. The department could add action against the woman head constable if the claim holds up, and the missing person complaint will need a clear closure. Whether the suspension is followed by a full departmental inquiry may depend on what the investigators find.

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