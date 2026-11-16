WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Justice, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes, Vanni Arasu, has come under criticism after sharing a social media video showing himself and his family on a forest safari and trekking in the Mudumalai region. The footage, which reportedly shows them approaching wild animals, including a tiger and elephants, has triggered questions over whether wildlife protection rules and forest access regulations were followed. The controversy has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and conservationists, who have demanded an inquiry into the minister’s activities.

Safari Video Triggers Controversy

The video shared by Arasu shows him and his family travelling in safari vehicles operated by the Forest Department, accompanied by forest personnel and officials. The minister also posted footage of a five-kilometre trek through a forest area. Some portions of the video reportedly show people getting out of vehicles, trekking through the forest and approaching wildlife. The footage has raised concerns about whether the minister and his family received special access to areas where tourist movement is restricted.

Forest Officials Dispute Restricted Area Claims

However, forest officials have disputed allegations that Arasu entered a restricted forest area. According to an official, the tiger seen in the video was spotted on a plot belonging to a resort in Achakarai, where the minister was staying, and not inside a reserved forest. This clarification has added another dimension to the controversy, with questions remaining over the circumstances of the wildlife encounters and the permissions granted.

Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu films himself running towards a TIGER inside a forest reserve! A video of the Social Justice Minister near a tiger and elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has gone viral. Conservationists allege wildlife safety rules were violated and are demanding action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Tourists face penalties for violating these rules, while a minister’s conduct is now under scrutiny! https://t.co/PievLqEcPh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 16, 2026

BJP Demands Inquiry

BJP Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy strongly criticised the minister’s conduct and called for an investigation by the Forest Department. In a statement, Thirupathy alleged that Instagram Reels showed Arasu and others getting out of vehicles, trekking inside the reserve, posing on a Forest Department vehicle and moving closer to animals, including tigers and elephants

Conservationists Seek Legal Action

Conservationists have also questioned whether wildlife regulations were violated and urged the Forest Department to register a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, if any violations are established. The Forest Department’s investigation and clarification are expected to determine whether the minister’s activities breached any applicable wildlife protection or reserve access rules.

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