LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Forest officials have disputed claims that the minister entered a restricted forest area, saying the tiger was spotted on private resort land in Achakarai.

Vanni Arasu's family safari visit to the Mudumalai region, showing close encounters with wild animals, including a tiger and elephants. (Source:Screengrab)
Vanni Arasu's family safari visit to the Mudumalai region, showing close encounters with wild animals, including a tiger and elephants. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 18:51 IST

Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Justice, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes, Vanni Arasu, has come under criticism after sharing a social media video showing himself and his family on a forest safari and trekking in the Mudumalai region. The footage, which reportedly shows them approaching wild animals, including a tiger and elephants, has triggered questions over whether wildlife protection rules and forest access regulations were followed. The controversy has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and conservationists, who have demanded an inquiry into the minister’s activities.

Safari Video Triggers Controversy

The video shared by Arasu shows him and his family travelling in safari vehicles operated by the Forest Department, accompanied by forest personnel and officials. The minister also posted footage of a five-kilometre trek through a forest area. Some portions of the video reportedly show people getting out of vehicles, trekking through the forest and approaching wildlife. The footage has raised concerns about whether the minister and his family received special access to areas where tourist movement is restricted.

You Might Be Interested In

Forest Officials Dispute Restricted Area Claims

However, forest officials have disputed allegations that Arasu entered a restricted forest area. According to an official, the tiger seen in the video was spotted on a plot belonging to a resort in Achakarai, where the minister was staying, and not inside a reserved forest. This clarification has added another dimension to the controversy, with questions remaining over the circumstances of the wildlife encounters and the permissions granted.

BJP Demands Inquiry

BJP Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy strongly criticised the minister’s conduct and called for an investigation by the Forest Department. In a statement, Thirupathy alleged that Instagram Reels showed Arasu and others getting out of vehicles, trekking inside the reserve, posing on a Forest Department vehicle and moving closer to animals, including tigers and elephants

Conservationists Seek Legal Action

Conservationists have also questioned whether wildlife regulations were violated and urged the Forest Department to register a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, if any violations are established. The Forest Department’s investigation and clarification are expected to determine whether the minister’s activities breached any applicable wildlife protection or reserve access rules.
Also Read: Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row
Tags: elephant encounterhome-hero-pos-2Mudumalai safari controversyMudumalai Tiger ReserveTamil Nadu ministerTamil Nadu Newstiger encounter videoVanni Arasu safari videoVanni Arasu viral videowatch video

RELATED News

Agra Student Blackmails Classmate With Private Videos, Threatens Her In Gangsters’ Name, Extorts Rs 20 Lakh And Misuses IDs

As Sugar Production Rises Nationwide, What Farmers in UP, Haryana Demand?

‘Nightlife Cannot Be Banned’: Kerala High Court Rejects Linking Bar Music And Dancing With Drug Menace

Major Relief For DLF’s Former CFO: Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuses To Cancel Bail In Extortion Case

Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

LATEST NEWS

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Launches Nursing Skill Initiative to Empower Rural Women

Unihealth Hospitals Limited Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs 76.45 Crore; Positive Operating Cash Flow of Rs 23.83 Crore Amidst Significant Expansion Investments

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance: EBITDA Rising 13% and Net Profit Growing 8% YoY

Apollo Health strengthens its expansion in North India with New Clinic and National Reference Laboratory in Gurugram

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Batman x Samsonite: Iconic DC Super Hero, Reimagined Through the Lens of Modern Travel

How ISAK Fragrances Is Carrying 170 Years of Lucknow’s Perfumery Legacy Into Indian Luxury

TVS Family Property Row: Who Is Lakshmi Venu? Inside Her Partition Notice To Father Venu Srinivasan, Family Assets’ Value And Her Demands

Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

Aayush Wellness Launches Himalayan Shilajit Drops as Global Shilajit Market is Projected to Reach USD 436.72 Million by 2034, Growing at 8.67% CAGR

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row
WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row
WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row
WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row
WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

QUICK LINKS