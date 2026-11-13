LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

A Bijnor school teacher climbed a water tank over a muddy road outside her house, refusing to come down until the DM and MLA addressed her demand.

Bijnor Teacher Climbs Water Tank Over Muddy Road Outside Home (Images: X)
Bijnor Teacher Climbs Water Tank Over Muddy Road Outside Home (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 08:56 IST

A private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor climbed a water tank on Wednesday to protest against the poor condition of the road outside her house, demanding that the District Magistrate (DM) and local MLA be brought to the spot. Meenakshi Devi, who says the lack of a proper road and drainage system has turned the stretch outside her home into a muddy pond, refused to climb down despite repeated appeals from police and her family. She insisted that she would leave the tank only after receiving a firm assurance that the road would be constructed.

As per reports, the incident took place around 2 pm in Hamidpur village on Mandawar Road. Meenakshi, wife of Arvind Singh and a teacher at Bijnor Public School, climbed onto the water tank behind her house and raised an alarm, drawing villagers to the spot. Her protest soon became a matter of concern for the local administration in Uttar Pradesh.

You Might Be Interested In

Why the Uttar Pradesh teacher climbed the water tank

Reportedly, Meenakshi alleged that village head Amarkali Devi had the road raised in front of her own house but left the stretch outside Meenakshi’s home at a lower level. She claimed that neither a road nor a drain had been constructed there.

As a result, rainwater and wastewater from houses collect on the road, turning it into a muddy pool. She said several other families also live on the stretch and are forced to walk through the dirty water day and night. According to her, the village head and her son have refused to address their complaints. Meenakshi also alleged that the dispute was linked to an election rivalry between the village head and her family.

Police appeals fail to end Uttar Pradesh protest

Reports say that after receiving information, City Police Inspector Avneet Maan reached the spot with a police team and tried to convince Meenakshi to come down. However, she refused. Her husband Arvind Singh and children, Ishu and Arth, also appealed to her to end the protest, but she remained firm on her demand.

Village head makes counter-allegations in Uttar Pradesh dispute

Village head Amarkali Devi’s side offered a different account through Omkar Rana, who alleged that Meenakshi’s family had built toilet pits in the middle of the road and wanted the road outside their house to be narrowed.

As per reports, Rana said the matter was already known to the administration and that the Tehsildar had visited the village earlier to investigate. He also accused the teacher of creating a scene to gain popularity through internet videos and get what he described as her “illegitimate demands” fulfilled.

Reportedly, the administration is aware of the dispute, which has now escalated into a public protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?
Tags: home-hero-pos-4latest newsTop Newstrending newsUttar pradesh newsviral news

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

Bihar Hospital Set On Fire, Ambulance Torched After Patient-Doctor Clash; Police Pelted With Stones – What Triggered The Violence?

Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

FREE Live IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

Kingsley Gate adds Biiprashish Roy and Vinay Kumar to deepen firm’s senior bench in India

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Preview: Date, Time, Squads, Probable Playing XI, Venue And Live Streaming Details

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

Caught On Camera: Woman Stands In Front Of Lover’s Moving Truck After He Ignores Her Calls, Refuses Marriage; She Blocks His Vehicle For 500 Metres In UP’s Bilhaur

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?
Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?
Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?
Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?
Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

QUICK LINKS