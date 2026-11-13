Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

A private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor climbed a water tank on Wednesday to protest against the poor condition of the road outside her house, demanding that the District Magistrate (DM) and local MLA be brought to the spot. Meenakshi Devi, who says the lack of a proper road and drainage system has turned the stretch outside her home into a muddy pond, refused to climb down despite repeated appeals from police and her family. She insisted that she would leave the tank only after receiving a firm assurance that the road would be constructed.

As per reports, the incident took place around 2 pm in Hamidpur village on Mandawar Road. Meenakshi, wife of Arvind Singh and a teacher at Bijnor Public School, climbed onto the water tank behind her house and raised an alarm, drawing villagers to the spot. Her protest soon became a matter of concern for the local administration in Uttar Pradesh.

अगर मेरी बात नहीं सूनी गई तो यह मेरी आखिरी वीडियो होगी उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर में सिस्टम की अनदेखी से परेशान होकर एक महिला टीचर पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गई। दरअसल, मीनाक्षी पिछले दो साल से अपने घर के सामने सड़क और नाली न बनने की वजह से भारी परेशानी झेल रही हैं। महिला ने वीडियो बनाकर दावा किया है कि उसे गांव के प्रधान बहुत परेशान कर रहे हैं। मीनाक्षी का कहना है कि रास्ते पर नाली न होने से घरों का गंदा पानी और बारिश का पानी सड़क पर ही जमा हो जाता है, जिससे हर वक्त कीचड़ बना रहता है। कई बार शिकायत करने के बाद भी जब कोई समाधान नहीं निकला तो वह गांव की सरकारी पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गईं। वहां से वीडियो बनाकर कहा कि जब तक विधायक और अधिकारी मौके पर आकर काम शुरू करने का पक्का भरोसा नहीं देंगे, वह नीचे नहीं उतरेंगी। https://t.co/V75hvBejyW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 12, 2026

Why the Uttar Pradesh teacher climbed the water tank

Reportedly, Meenakshi alleged that village head Amarkali Devi had the road raised in front of her own house but left the stretch outside Meenakshi’s home at a lower level. She claimed that neither a road nor a drain had been constructed there.

As a result, rainwater and wastewater from houses collect on the road, turning it into a muddy pool. She said several other families also live on the stretch and are forced to walk through the dirty water day and night. According to her, the village head and her son have refused to address their complaints. Meenakshi also alleged that the dispute was linked to an election rivalry between the village head and her family.

Police appeals fail to end Uttar Pradesh protest

Reports say that after receiving information, City Police Inspector Avneet Maan reached the spot with a police team and tried to convince Meenakshi to come down. However, she refused. Her husband Arvind Singh and children, Ishu and Arth, also appealed to her to end the protest, but she remained firm on her demand.

Village head makes counter-allegations in Uttar Pradesh dispute

Village head Amarkali Devi’s side offered a different account through Omkar Rana, who alleged that Meenakshi’s family had built toilet pits in the middle of the road and wanted the road outside their house to be narrowed.

As per reports, Rana said the matter was already known to the administration and that the Tehsildar had visited the village earlier to investigate. He also accused the teacher of creating a scene to gain popularity through internet videos and get what he described as her “illegitimate demands” fulfilled.

Reportedly, the administration is aware of the dispute, which has now escalated into a public protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district.

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