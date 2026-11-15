Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

A dramatic protest unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district when a teenage girl, identified as Ragini, climbed a mobile tower to demand justice for her brother, Karan Sahani, who died following a clash between two groups of students at a school. The girl remained on the tower for nearly four hours before climbing down after receiving written assurances from the authorities. The protest was reportedly triggered by the family’s dissatisfaction with the police investigation into Karan’s death. Ragini was demanding action against all those named by her family in the case.

Student Clash Over Drinking Water Dispute

The incident dates back to August 14, when a clash reportedly broke out between two groups of students at a school over a dispute related to drinking water. Karan Sahani died during the confrontation. Following his death, Karan’s family lodged an FIR naming five people, holding them responsible for the incident. The family subsequently sought action against everyone named in the complaint.

यूपी के जिला कुशीनगर में भाई की मौत मामले में न्याय की मांग को लेकर बहन रागिनी मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गई। 14 अगस्त को स्कूल में पानी पीने के विवाद में छात्रों के दो गुटों में झड़प हुई थी। जिसमें करण सहानी की मौत हो गई थी। परिजनों ने FIR में 5 लोगों को नामजद कराया था। लेकिन पुलिस जांच में सिर्फ 2 को ही दोषी पाया गया और 3 को निर्दोष बताया गया। इसी से नाराज होकर किशोरी टॉवर पर चढ़ गई। तकरीबन 4 घंटे बाद अधिकारियों के लिखित आश्वासन के बाद किशोरी नीचे उतरी। — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 14, 2026

Family Questions Police Investigation

However, during the investigation, police reportedly found only two of the five people named in the FIR to be guilty. The remaining three were declared innocent following the probe. The findings reportedly left Karan’s family dissatisfied, with relatives questioning the investigation and demanding that all five accused be held accountable. Their anger over the police findings eventually led to Ragini’s dramatic protest.

Ragini Climbs Tower, Comes Down After Assurances

In an attempt to draw the authorities’ attention to the family’s demands, Ragini climbed a mobile tower in Kushinagar. Her protest continued for nearly four hours, drawing attention from people in the area and prompting authorities to intervene. After discussions with officials, Ragini finally climbed down following written assurances from the administration. The family’s demand for justice has brought renewed attention to Karan’s death and the questions surrounding the police investigation. The written assurances will now be crucial in determining what action the authorities take next.

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