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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

The protest continued for nearly four hours before she climbed down after receiving written assurances from the authorities.

A teenage girl, Ragini, climbed a mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, demanding justice for her brother Karan Sahani. (Source:Screengrab)
A teenage girl, Ragini, climbed a mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, demanding justice for her brother Karan Sahani. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 11:01 IST

A dramatic protest unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district when a teenage girl, identified as Ragini, climbed a mobile tower to demand justice for her brother, Karan Sahani, who died following a clash between two groups of students at a school. The girl remained on the tower for nearly four hours before climbing down after receiving written assurances from the authorities. The protest was reportedly triggered by the family’s dissatisfaction with the police investigation into Karan’s death. Ragini was demanding action against all those named by her family in the case.

Student Clash Over Drinking Water Dispute

The incident dates back to August 14, when a clash reportedly broke out between two groups of students at a school over a dispute related to drinking water. Karan Sahani died during the confrontation. Following his death, Karan’s family lodged an FIR naming five people, holding them responsible for the incident. The family subsequently sought action against everyone named in the complaint.

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Family Questions Police Investigation

However, during the investigation, police reportedly found only two of the five people named in the FIR to be guilty. The remaining three were declared innocent following the probe. The findings reportedly left Karan’s family dissatisfied, with relatives questioning the investigation and demanding that all five accused be held accountable. Their anger over the police findings eventually led to Ragini’s dramatic protest.

Ragini Climbs Tower, Comes Down After Assurances

In an attempt to draw the authorities’ attention to the family’s demands, Ragini climbed a mobile tower in Kushinagar. Her protest continued for nearly four hours, drawing attention from people in the area and prompting authorities to intervene. After discussions with officials, Ragini finally climbed down following written assurances from the administration. The family’s demand for justice has brought renewed attention to Karan’s death and the questions surrounding the police investigation. The written assurances will now be crucial in determining what action the authorities take next.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?
Tags: home-hero-pos-7justice for Karan SahaniKaran Sahani deathKushinagar newsKushinagar policemobile tower protestRagini climbs mobile towerschool dispute over drinking waterschool student clashteenage girl protestup news

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Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

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Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

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Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?
Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?
Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?
Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?
Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

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