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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres

Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres

A villager in Sonbhadra alleges the Obra tehsildar's vehicle killed his calf and that his family was threatened when they sought answers.

Sonbhadra Tehsildar Accused Of Threatening Villager Over Calf (Image: X)
Sonbhadra Tehsildar Accused Of Threatening Villager Over Calf (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-09 08:59 IST

A villager from the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh claimed that the Obra tehsildar’s car killed his calf, and his family was threatened while questioning the official. The calf belongs to Kailashnath Yadav who is also a villager from there. The thing that made the issue controversial is the tehsildar’s reply to the queries by the family which reportedly said “you can’t do anything to me, I’m a tehsildar”. The issue has brought the conduct of government officials in question, whether they can be held accountable or not.

Uttar Pradesh incident draws attention towards Obra tehsildar

The incident occurred in the Obra area of Sonbhadra. As per the claims, the tehsildar was driving his car rashly and he killed the calf with his car. Subsequently, the family approached the official for explanation of the matter.

Instead of being assured of any help or compensation, the family members were threatened with the remark “you can’t do anything to me, I’m a tehsildar”.

UP administration is under scrutiny regarding the alleged threat

The whole scenario has led to calls for the administration to take note and do something. The family wants an explanation over the death of the calf, and even the allegations have brought into question the conduct of government officials towards the villagers.

The issue has put the matter of equality before the law to the fore: Is the law for the common man only, or must the officials be accountable too? Demands have been made for an urgent investigation and filing of a case.

UP officials and their accountability under the scanner

The allegations against the Obra tehsildar have not been independently established in the information available.  Sonbhadra Police tweeted that, “This is to inform you that a calf was present at the turning point of the road. While turning the vehicle at the turn, due to the brown color of the calf and lack of sufficient light, it was not visible to the driver, resulting in an accident. The last rites of the calf are being performed with respect, and the complainant party does not wish to pursue any legal action.”

Also Read: Husband Didn’t Like What Wife Cooked, She Stabs Him In Chest; Ex-Serviceman Dies In Ahmedabad – How Domestic Dispute Led To Murder?   

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Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres
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Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres

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Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres
Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres
Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres
Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres
Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres

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