Watch Video: Thief Holds Woman Hostage, Presses Knife To Her Throat During Chain Snatching; She Refuses To Let Go – What Happened Next?

A woman was threatened with a knife, held hostage and had both her hands glued to a table with Fevikwik during an attempted chain-snatching at a shoe and bag repair shop in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. The accused, who allegedly wanted to steal her gold mangalya chain, also threatened to kill her if she refused to hand it over. The incident took place around 11.45 am on October 31. The woman raised an alarm as the accused tried to escape, prompting people from neighbouring shops and passers-by to rush in and overpower him.

Bengaluru accused used Fevikwik to trap shop worker

Reports say that the victim, identified as Jayashree, was working at a premium shoe and bag repair shop when Prabhuraj alias Raj allegedly entered the premises. He initially pretended to be in distress and claimed that someone was chasing him and trying to kill him.

But soon he threatened Jayashree with a knife and asked for her gold chain. In order to prevent any resistance from her side, he poured Fevikwik on her hands and fixed her hands on the shop’s table, as he had kept it with him.

He then snatched her 35-gram gold mangalya chain, reportedly worth around Rs 4.5 lakh. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she refused to cooperate.

Bengaluru locals overpower man holding knife to woman’s throat

As per reports, when the accused attempted to flee with the chain, Jayashree screamed for help. People from neighbouring shops and passers-by rushed towards the premises.

Even when people were coming nearer, the accused was reportedly holding a knife to Jayashree’s throat saying that he would kill her if anyone neared him. But somehow, the locals succeeded in distracting him and overpowering him.

They subsequently handed him over to the Indiranagar police. Jayashree was taken to hospital for treatment and escaped the incident unharmed.

Bengaluru police arrest accused, remand him to custody

Reportedly, the police arrested Prabhuraj alias Raj and remanded him to judicial custody. Investigators are also verifying his background as part of the probe into the attempted chain-snatching.

Bengaluru City Police said the Indiranagar police had acted swiftly in the case. They also acknowledged the timely intervention of members of the public, whose assistance helped apprehend the suspect. The police confirmed that Jayashree was safe and unharmed following the incident.

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