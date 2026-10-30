Watch Video: Three Men Openly Issue Challenge To Mumbai Police, Break Traffic Rules, Boast On Social Media – What Happened Next?

Three men were arrested by Mumbai Police after a viral video allegedly showed them riding triple-seated on a two-wheeler without helmets, flouting traffic rules and openly challenging the police. The accused were also heard claiming that the whole of Mumbai belonged to them and boasting that they could break traffic signals and gates without anyone having the courage to stop them. The video triggered widespread anger on social media, with users demanding strict action against the men.

The accused have been identified in reports as Mohammad Shakir, Dilshad Khan and Aamir Khan. Another account of the viral clip identifies them as Mohammad Shakir, Dilshad Miyan and Aamir Ali. They allegedly posted objectionable content and used abusive language against Mumbai Police and other administrative officials.

The #trio who challenged #MumbaiPolice driving triple on a scooter 🛵 arrested by the Azad Maidan #police Made #Video and posted on social media #challenging cops https://t.co/WXamg7l9Sd — Vinay Dalvi (@Brezzy_Drive) October 29, 2026

Viral video shows men challenging Mumbai Police

The video reportedly shows the three men travelling on a two-wheeler without helmets, with all three riding together in violation of traffic rules. During the ride, they allegedly made derogatory remarks against the authorities and openly challenged the Mumbai Police.

In the video, the guys can be seen making statements that indicate that the entire Mumbai city belongs to them. In addition to that, they made statements saying that they break signals and gates and no one has the guts to tell them anything. Their statements, along with the traffic violations, enraged the viewers.

Mumbai police arrest accused following viral video

After the video was made viral, Mumbai’s Azad Maidan police station arrested the trio accused. The arrests were made after they allegedly made the video of themselves riding the scooter triple seat and challenging the police.

This incident has raised concern regarding road safety and the abuse of social media in glorifying traffic violations.

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