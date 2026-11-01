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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened

Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened

A sudden brake on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway triggered a three-vehicle collision near Hapur's Sabli Cut. A Swift car rammed into a mini truck and got trapped underneath it, leaving a woman injured.

Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car After Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway (Photo: X)
Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car After Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 20:02 IST

A horrifying road accident involving three vehicles took place on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday night. The collision occurred near Sabli Cut, under the Hapur Kotwali police station area, at around 9 pm.

The impact was so severe that a Swift car went underneath a mini truck. The rear portion of the truck climbed onto the car, leaving it badly trapped. The accident created panic among people at the spot. A woman travelling in the Swift car sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after police reached the scene.

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Sudden Braking Triggers Three-Vehicle Collision on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

According to the initial information, a mini truck was travelling from Pilkhuwa towards Moradabad. It was being driven by a man identified as Zahid. When the truck reached Sabli Cut, a car moving ahead of it suddenly applied the brakes. Seeing this, the mini truck driver also slowed down and applied the brakes.

However, a Swift car approaching from behind failed to avoid the collision. It crashed into the rear of the mini truck and slipped underneath it. The impact was so strong that the rear section of the mini truck ended up resting on the Swift car. The frightening sight left people at the accident spot shocked.

Moradabad Family Was Returning From Delhi

The Swift car was carrying Zulfiqar, his wife Mobina and other family members. They were travelling from Delhi towards Moradabad when the accident took place. Mobina suffered injuries in the collision. Other details about the condition of the passengers were not immediately available. Following the incident, police personnel reached the spot and checked on the injured woman and other passengers.

Police Clear Vehicles, Traffic Restored

Police arranged medical assistance for the injured woman and shifted the damaged vehicles away from the highway. The collision had affected traffic movement on the busy Delhi-Lucknow route. However, after the vehicles were removed, traffic was restored. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established.

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Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened
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Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened

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Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened

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