Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

A heated altercation between three women on the premises of Saifai Medical College in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly involved the mother of a teenage girl and members of the other side. The women were seen pulling each other’s hair, slapping and kicking during the fight.

Fight Breaks Out on UP Medical College Premises

A dramatic incident unfolded at Saifai Medical College in Etawah when three women became involved in a physical altercation. According to reports, the dispute involved the mother of a teenage girl and women from the opposing side. What began as a confrontation soon escalated into a violent fight, creating a scene of chaos on the medical college premises. A video capturing the incident has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention from viewers.

🚨 सैफई मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी में महिलाओं के बीच मारपीट, वीडियो वायरल! उत्तर प्रदेश के इटावा में सैफई मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी का बताया जा रहा एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। ➡️ वीडियो में तीन महिलाओं के बीच मारपीट होती दिखाई दे रही है। ➡️ बताया जा रहा है कि विवाद मैनपुरी की एक नाबालिग किशोरी के घर से जाने को लेकर शुरू हुआ। ➡️ लड़के की मां से बातचीत के दौरान कहासुनी के बाद मारपीट होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। ➡️ मामले में पुलिस की आधिकारिक पुष्टि और कार्रवाई की जानकारी का इंतजार है। आखिर विवाद की असली वजह क्या है? जांच के बाद ही पूरी सच्चाई सामने आएगी। #Etawah #Saifai #Mainpuri #ViralVideo #UttarPradesh #UPNews @etawahpolice — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 29, 2026

Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps and Kicks

The viral video reportedly shows the women engaging in a physical fight, with hair-pulling, slaps and kicks exchanged during the confrontation. The altercation continued as the women struggled with one another, with neither side appearing willing to back down. Amid the chaos, one of the three women reportedly attempted to intervene and stop the fight. However, her efforts did not appear to bring the situation under control, as the confrontation continued.

Viral Video Sparks Attention on Social Media

The footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media, where it has attracted attention because of the intensity of the confrontation and the location where it took place. The incident has raised questions about how the dispute escalated into a physical fight within the premises of a medical college, a place generally associated with patient care and treatment. However, the exact reason behind the altercation and the sequence of events leading up to the clash have not been independently confirmed.

Also Read: UP MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 6 Of 11 Seats, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP Secures 4, Expands 2020 Tally