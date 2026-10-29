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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

A viral video shows three women engaging in a violent clash at Saifai Medical College in Etawah, pulling hair, slapping and kicking each other.

Three Women Engage in Violent Clash at Uttar Pradesh Hospital. (Source:Screengrab)
Three Women Engage in Violent Clash at Uttar Pradesh Hospital. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 15:36 IST

A heated altercation between three women on the premises of Saifai Medical College in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly involved the mother of a teenage girl and members of the other side. The women were seen pulling each other’s hair, slapping and kicking during the fight.

Fight Breaks Out on UP Medical College Premises

A dramatic incident unfolded at Saifai Medical College in Etawah when three women became involved in a physical altercation. According to reports, the dispute involved the mother of a teenage girl and women from the opposing side. What began as a confrontation soon escalated into a violent fight, creating a scene of chaos on the medical college premises. A video capturing the incident has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention from viewers.

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Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps and Kicks

The viral video reportedly shows the women engaging in a physical fight, with hair-pulling, slaps and kicks exchanged during the confrontation. The altercation continued as the women struggled with one another, with neither side appearing willing to back down. Amid the chaos, one of the three women reportedly attempted to intervene and stop the fight. However, her efforts did not appear to bring the situation under control, as the confrontation continued.

Viral Video Sparks Attention on Social Media

The footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media, where it has attracted attention because of the intensity of the confrontation and the location where it took place. The incident has raised questions about how the dispute escalated into a physical fight within the premises of a medical college, a place generally associated with patient care and treatment. However, the exact reason behind the altercation and the sequence of events leading up to the clash have not been independently confirmed.
Also Read: UP MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 6 Of 11 Seats, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP Secures 4, Expands 2020 Tally

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Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?
Tags: Etawah NewsEtawah viral videohair pulling fightSaifai hospital viral videoSaifai Medical Collegethree women fightUttar pradesh newsviral videowomen clash at hospitalwomen fight video

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Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

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Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?
Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?
Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?
Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?
Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

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